Just shoot me! Mesquite mom shoots and kills daughter’s boyfriend after challenging...

Patricia Conlon, Mesquite, Texas woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend, Joshua Troutte after arriving at his Dallas home to assist daughter moving out.

A 49 year old Texas mother has been arrested after she fatally shot her daughter’s boyfriend when the 34 year old man at one point during arguing, yelled, ‘Just shoot me!’

Patricia Conlon of Mesquite was arrested and charged with the shooting murder of her daughter’s allegedly abusive boyfriend, Joshua Troutte in Dallas.

Cops according to Dallas Police Dept release were called to a home on August 27 at Ash Lane in Old East Dallas.

According to an arrest affidavit, Conlon’s daughter told police that she had been in an ‘ongoing domestic disturbance’ with Troutte since December 2021.

The day before the shooting, Conlon’s daughter said Troutte hit her above the eye with a cell phone, according to police documents. No police report was made.

Police deny mother’s claims of self defense after arriving at home with drawn gun

On the day of the shooting, the daughter called Conlon, telling her that she was ending her relationship with Troutte and that she was going to move out of the home, and if Conlon would come to the house and help her pack up her personal possessions.

Conlon said she called 911, but entered Troutte’s home before officers arrive FOX4 reported.

Troutte’s roommate told police he saw Conlon enter the home with a gun in her hand. He then heard Troutte yell ‘just shoot me!’ before multiple rounds were fired, according to police documents.

During questioning, Conlon told police she went to the home intending to hold Troutte at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene, because he had fled after previous domestic incidents.

Conlon told police that she only shot Troutte after he grabbed her arm and pulled her hair, but police evidence did not match her story, according to the affidavit

During questioning, Conlon claimed that when she entered Troutte’s home, her handgun was concealed in her purse, only to later allegedly admit that she was already brandishing the firearm when she arrived, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The mother further allegedly claimed that she only intended to keep Troutte in the bathroom until police arrived because of prior alleged domestic incidents.

In the affidavit, police argued against the justification of self-defense because Conlon provoked Troutte and attempted to hold him at gunpoint along with citing the ‘lack of reasonableness in her action involved in the use of deadly force.’

Conlon was arrested and charged with murder.

Troutte has a long criminal history and had previously pleaded guilty to assault and family violence in 2018.

Dallas police are continuing to investigate the case.