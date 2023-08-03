Mark Anthony Gonzales California man with foot fetish arrested breaking into luxury Lake Tahoe, Nevada residences and rubbing the feet of two separate women as they slept.

A 26 year old man with an untamed foot fetish has been accused of breaking into two luxury Nevada area homes and rubbing the feet of unsuspecting women while they slept.

Mark Anthony Gonzales is alleged in the early morning hours between July 1 and July 3 to have entered two resort condominiums in Lake Tahoe by opening unlocked screen doors, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). Once inside, he placed himself at the foot of the bed and rubbed the feet of two separate women. Each one awoke as the suspect was rubbing their feet. The women then confronted the unknown man who then fled the scene.

During an ongoing investigation, the suspect was identified via forensic techniques as a 26 year old man hailing from Atwater, California, ABC4 reported.

Suspected of numerous crimes revolving around women’s feet

Investigators learned that Gonzales was known to local law enforcement in the Atwater/Merced County, California area and was the suspect of numerous crimes, including stealing women’s shoes, trespassing and sexual self-gratification during some of these incidents.

It appeared to DCSO investigators that Gonzales’ crimes were escalating in nature.

On August 1, DCSO arrested Gonzales at his residence.

‘I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,’ said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley. ‘These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.’

Gonzales was booked into the Merced County Jail on two counts of burglary and two counts of battery. Gonzales will be held in the Merced County Jail on a fugitive warrant with a bail of $50,000 until he is extradited back to Douglas County, Nevada.