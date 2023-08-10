Jessica Ross decapitated baby at childbirth. Georgia mom & her boyfriend sue Southern Regional Medical Center and OBGYN, Dr. Tracey St. Julian alleging gross negligence and attempted cover up.

A Georgia mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an Atlanta area hospital and her obstetrician after her newborn was allegedly decapitated during childbirth last month. Worse, the lawsuit also claims the hospital covering up the cause of the child’s death during childbirth.

Jessica Ross, 20, of Clayton County went to the emergency room at the Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale on July 9, after her water broke at around 10 a.m., FOX Atlanta reported. At 8:40 p.m., she was fully dilated and began pushing.

The baby stopped descending because of shoulder dystocia while being delivered vaginally, meaning the baby’s shoulders could not fit through the pelvic area, the lawsuit said.

Accused of cover up

Dr. Tracey St. Julian, Ross’s OBGYN reportedly attempted to deliver the baby vaginally using different methods, including applying traction to the baby’s head.

‘In the process of trying to deliver this baby pulled on the head and neck so hard, and manipulated them so hard, that the bones in the baby’s skull face and neck were broken,’ Roderick Edmond, one of Ross’ attorneys said during a news conference.

At around 11:50 p.m., St. Julian decided to perform a STAT Cesarean section.

The baby’s body and legs were delivered at 12:11 a.m. and the baby’s head was delivered vaginally.

The lawsuit which cites the hospital and OBGYN over its alleged negligence for the decapitation also asserts St. Julian failing to tell Ross and her family about the decapitation and going so far as to lie about what led to the child’s death during childbirth.

It also alleges that the hospital discouraged Ross and the baby’s father, Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., from seeking an autopsy, instead telling them to have their son cremated in lieu of taking him to a funeral home.

Funeral home told parents how baby actually died

A report of the alleged decapitation was never made to authorities or medical examiner, Cory Lynch, an attorney for Ross, said during a news conference to announce the lawsuit.

The death was flagged by a funeral home, he said.

It was only after the funeral home flagging the baby boy’s death that the hospital then relented and told the parents what had actually occurred.

‘They did everything in their power to not let the family know what happened,’ Lynch said.

Dr St. Julian is accused of delaying a C-section procedure and failing to seek help quickly.

The suit alleges the OBGYN ‘grossly negligently applied excessive traction on Treveon Isiah Taylor Jr.’s head and neck and grossly negligently failed to do a Cesarean section in a timely and proper manner, resulting in Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr.’s decapitation and death.’

Attempt to conceal decapitation and gross negligence

When Ross and Taylor demanded to see and hold their child, they claim the baby was tightly wrapped in a blanket with his head ‘propped on top of his body’ to make it appear like it was still attached and in an attempt by the hospital to conceal what had actually occurred the suit alleges.

‘They were so excited about the birth of their first child,’ said attorney Cory Lynch. ‘Unfortunately, their dreams and hopes turned into a nightmare that was covered up by Southern Regional Medical Center.’

Along with Dr. St. Julian and Premier Women’s OB/GYN, LLC – a health care group St. Julian is a member of – several nurses at the hospital are also accused of gross negligence in the couple’s suit, as the couple claims they did not follow proper procedures once they knew the baby’s shoulders had become stuck.

The hospital has responded to media overture for comment saying it is unable to discuss the care and treatment of patients, citing patient privacy laws.

‘Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event. Our prayers also remain with the dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff at Southern Regional Medical Center who cared for this patient,’ the hospital said in a statement to FOX News.

‘While our sympathies go out to the family, Southern Regional Medical Center denies the allegations in the Complaint referencing the hospital. Since this matter is in litigation, we cannot provide additional statements. As far as Dr. St Julian, she is not an employee of the hospital. The hospital has taken the appropriate steps in response to this unfortunate situation.’

The suit alleges gross negligence, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It seeks unspecified punitive damages.

The complaint is seeking unspecified damages for the full value of the baby’s life, including loss of earnings and loss of enjoyment of life.