Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store mass shooting leaves four dead including gunman wearing ballistic vest following the gunman barricading self inside and SWAT team moving in. No known motive.

A stand-off at Florida, Dollar General store, Saturday afternoon, led to four people dead, including a gunman wearing a ballistic vest.

The shooting happened at Kings Road and Canal Street in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday afternoon, according to FOX News.

Leading up to the gunman’s death, a SWAT team was seen near the Dollar General and working with a potential standoff involving an armed suspect who was barricaded inside the store.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT ‘there are a number of fatalities’ inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.

‘This is unacceptable,’ Deegan told WJXT. ‘One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.’

Suspect wore ballistic vest and had barricaded self inside Dollar General store

Edward Waters University students are being kept in their dorms, the school said in a statement. No students or faculty are believed involved, the school said.

Local reports told of the suspect wearing a ballistic vest and barricaded themselves inside the store. Unconfirmed reports told of four people dead at a purported mass shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida.

Further details were not immediately available. The city says it and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference shortly.

Saturday’s shooting comes five years to the day when a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.

Jacksonville is located in northeast Florida, about 35 miles south of the Georgia border.