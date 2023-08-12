Keith Agee, Alabama man id as Home Depot Pensacola gunman who killed female employee & injured two others- had charges dropped on 2 separate recent arrests. Store shooting was targeted, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stated.

A gunman at a Home Depot, Pensacola, Florida outlet that killed one employee along with injuring two others previously had charges dropped against him in two recent prior arrests according to reports.

Keith Eric Agee, 20, of Bay Minette, Alabama, surrendered to authorities hours after killing a worker and injuring two others at the Pensacola outlet, Friday afternoon just on 1.22 p.m.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stated the shooting was a targeted attack and that the deceased woman was the intended victim.

Targeted shooting

‘We do believe the victim was targeted,’ Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said, according to the Pensacola News Journal. ‘The other two were a consequence of the tragic incident.’

The fatal victim was a contract employee of RGIS Inventory Services, which had been hired to do inventory at the store, Pensacola News Journal reported. One of the other victims, who was grazed in the hand, was also a contract employee. The other victim was a regular employee of the store and was grazed in the back.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Sgt. Melony Peterson said the information about the suspect was broadcast on the radio, and soon after Agee called the Pensacola Police Department from a nearby Mellow Mushroom restaurant to turn himself in. He was taken into custody without incident.

Agee who was in custody had yet to be formally charged. He will be charged with murder, Simmons said.

Domestic violence charges dropped on two recent separate arrests

Deputies are still trying to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

But there’s more.

According to WEAR, Agee was arrested in Mobile in February and again in April on domestic violence charges. The charges were dropped in both cases.

It remained unclear if Friday’s victim was the same individual who had been previously violated in domestic violent incidents.