Herbert Swilley, Ocala, Florida man now prime suspect in the murder of his husband, Timothy Smith as cops have yet to arrest or charge the man.

Is he complicit? A Florida man who reportedly raised thousands in donations following his husband’s mystery slaying earlier this year is now a suspect in the murder case, police say.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, handyman Herbert Swilley is the prime suspect in the death of Timothy F. Smith, 59.

The spouse’s body was found following a welfare check at his home after Smith failed to show up for work. At the time, police determined Smith died as a result of suffering, ‘a violent attack prior to his death,’ FOX News reported.

Authorities have now indicated that they believe Swiley is the prime suspect in Timothy Smith’s death. It remained unclear what evidence existence that led to cops believing the man’s culpability in the alleged murder case.

Husband and daughter refuse to speak to authorities investigating murder

Swilley’s daughter, Jordan Swilley, is also considered a person of interest in the case, although it remained unclear in what capacity.

Swiley was the executive director of the Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle in Ocala and the previous director of operations for Villages Rehab in Lady Lake, according to the Village-News.

‘Herbert Swilley, the victim’s spouse, is considered a suspect in Timothy’s murder,’ the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

‘Detectives spoke with Mr. Swilley at the earliest stages of the investigation, and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy’s murder.’

‘Because Herbert and Jordan won’t speak with the detectives investigating Timothy’s murder about evidence that has been uncovered during the investigation, we are hoping that there are people in this community who may know things that could help us solve this case,’ the sheriff’s office added.

‘This could include information regarding Timothy’s activities in the days and weeks leading up to his death, or information about Timothy and Herbert’s relationship. If you know anything that might help investigators – even if it seems unimportant – please call us and let us know. It may be the piece of the puzzle we need.’

‘You will always be in my heart and thoughts,’

Swilley started a GoFundMe in April and amassed $2,235 for ‘celebration of life’ expenses. He’s also posted about Smith’s death on Facebook, referring to the victim as his ‘dearest friend and partner.’

Of note, Swiley also posted on Facebook just hours before the sheriff’s office singled him out as the suspect Tuesday — on what would have been the couple’s eighth anniversary.

‘You will always be in my heart and thoughts,’ Swilley wrote. ‘Jordan and I will celebrate our anniversary tonight out having dinner.’

Commentators on the thread offered good will and support to Swiley and his lost love.

Wrote one, ‘My heart hurts for you & Jordan. Tim is watching over ya’ll. XO.’

While another commentator wrote, ‘Happy Anniversary to you both. My heart hurst for you and Jordan. Sending hugs and prayers to you.’

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Marion County Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP. Crime Stoppers is offering a $14,500 reward for information that helps solve the case.

To date no charges have been filed in the case as cops continue to investigate.