Gina Aiello, Fresno, California dental worker fired over racist rant at McDonald’s workers following botched order and confrontation with bystander, Luis Aceves. The woman’s employer, Jack Ohanesian Dentist and Dental Surgery releases statement after TikTok video going viral.

A California dental office worker is out of a job after TikTok video going viral showing her going on a racist rant at a local McDonald’s outlet.

Gina Pizarro Aiello, 51, aka Racist Karen (pejorative for self entitled white woman) was filmed screaming ‘f**k you, you f**king Mexican’ at another customer after scolding minimum wage workers over a botched soda order.

In the clip, Aiello can be seen mid-confrontation with another patron, Luis Aceves.

‘f**k you, you f**king Mexican’

The footage begins with Aceves shouting at Aiello, accusing her of ‘trying to degrade people’ following an altercation with McDonald’s workers after the bystander being compelled to step in.

She retaliates by screaming ‘f**k you, you f**king Mexican’ before holding up her middle finger and storming out as befuddled customers look on only to then re-enter the fast food restaurant.

The man filming the video – Aceves’ friend – is shocked by her comeback, commenting: ‘What the f**k!’

Aceves said the chaos began when Aiello imploded at a drive-thru employee over her soda order.

‘Employees were explaining that there was someone cussing at them through the window. We overheard them too,’ he told YourCentralValley.

‘For me, it was like, “Alright, that’s none of my business,” but then once she started sitting there telling people, ‘Who are you? Look at where you work. Look at what you’re wearing. You’re working at McDonald’s.’

Aceves said he didn’t hold a grudge against Aellio despite being the target of her racist slur, saying she must have been having a bad day.

‘I love my Mexican people, I love my Mexican culture,’ he said.

‘We shouldn’t even be doing this to each other, we shouldn’t be going at each other like this.

‘We’re all struggling, we’re all trying to find our purpose in life, sometimes it just sucks when we’re having a bad day.’

Unfortunately for Aiello not everyone was conciliatory, case in point, her employer.

Aiello was fired from Jack Ohanesian Dentist and Dental Surgery in Fresno, California, shortly after the incident going viral, KTLA reported.

Employer releases post on social media after worker sacked

Ohanesian published a statement on Facebook, August 22nd explaining Aiello was ‘no longer part of our team’ because the practice prides itself on promoting diversity as a ‘strength’.

‘An employee who was seen on video making offensive comments is no longer a part of our team,’ he said in a statement.

‘We remain committed to our patients, dedicated to delivering outstanding care by a kind and competent team.

‘It wasn’t that long ago that my grandfather immigrated to America from Armenia and faced racism and closed doors to opportunities.

‘He and other members of my family since have worked very hard to become contributing members of American society, paving a way for success for me and generations of my family.

‘Our diversity is our strength. It’s a cornerstone of our lives here today, and of my dental practice.’

The post led to the dentist being widely adulated for his ‘bravery’ and ‘decency’ in firing the openly racist worker.

Reflected one social media commentator, ‘You’re a wonderful person and your dental practice is top notch. My children and myself and husband appreciate your professional and kind demeanor.’

While another commentator wrote, ‘Good to know you don’t tolerate that kind of arrogant crap. You did the right thing firing this loser. Hope she ends up at McDonald’s. Karma!!!’