Ersilia Campbell ex USPS worker turns up in blackface at Aurora Target and Starbucks outlets and proceeds to terrorize workers and customers. A history of mental breakdowns.

And on fire sale today is….? A former Colorado postal worker in blackface was captured on video terrorizing a Target and Starbucks with unhinged rants about ‘whiteface’ and politics.

Ersilia Campbell walked into an Aurora Target store with her face smeared in dark makeup earlier this week, video obtained by TMZ shows.

‘Lester Holt did ‘whiteface’ and nobody said s–t,’ Campbell is heard telling an employee who confronted her about the offensive face paint.

Trump supporter Ersilia Campbell wore blackface at Starbucks, said, “Trump is coming,” and showed off her Trump sticker “titties.” pic.twitter.com/kwbatWSzWU — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 3, 2023

‘I don’t shop at Target, BUT, I do love terrorizing the workers and shoppers there…’

NBC journalist Holt, who is black, dressed up as British singer Susan Boyle for an episode of the ‘Today’ show over 10 years ago.

Campbell also demanded to see the store’s Pride section, only to become frustrated when startled workers told her that Pride Month ended in June.

‘Oh, I thought they were celebrating this and they took our flag forever, no?’ Campbell retorted, presumably referring to LGBTQIA+ Pride’s signature rainbow flag.

She then claimed the LGBT community had taken over the American flag forever before walking out.

‘I don’t shop at Target,’ she grumbled as she strutted out of the store.

Campbell then asked the person recording to post the video on her Facebook page and claimed her friends ‘love it’ before the clip ended.

But there was more fun and games to come. Go get your latte kids…

Later that day, Campbell posted a selfie video from a local Starbucks, where she was still in blackface and had Donald Trump campaign stickers on her Mickey Mouse shirt.

‘Hey Facebook, I’m looking for a job today,’ she says. ‘I am at Starbucks, I never treat myself to Starbucks since the post office got rid of me.

‘I barely treated myself to Starbucks when I was working there, I couldn’t afford it.’

‘Got rid of because…???’

‘Trump is coming … I’m showing my t–ies,’ our collective hero joked, leaning back to show off the two stickers.

She needs to be taken off the street & given a psych-eval (no sane person acts like her). Lets stop the worst from happening before it happens.https://t.co/CxDx3L0YNB@DenverPolice @DenPOLICEstate https://t.co/5zCM4AvhcS — ZANE WICKMAN (@ZANEJWICKMAN) August 3, 2023

USPS releases notice over former unhinged worker

Campbell’s LinkedIn lists her as an operations supervisor at the United State Postal Service, but the worker was let go in February, TMZ reported. It remained unclear what led to the worker no longer working at her former place of employment.

But fear not. Where there is a will there is a way…

In the Starbucks video, Campbell tells the camera that she is on her ‘way to the post office for a job.’

‘They will never recognize my picture now,’ the unhinged woman giggles, referring to the blackface.

On Tuesday, the USPS distributed a bulletin to current employees that identified Campbell as a trespasser, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

The notice urged workers to alert the Postal Inspection Service if she returned.

History of mental breakdowns

Campbell also previously ranted against her former co-workers, whom she called ‘some of the loneliest, miserable, trashiest, lazy people in my life,’ the outlet said. Do you suppose?

The misadventures follow a previous Facebook post on Campbell’s wall where she described being on ‘mental health hold’. Noted the unhinged post at the time in part, ‘My grandpa didn’t like lazy people. My mom had a black boyfriend. No way! My Ex was Mexican. No way!’

Adding, ‘Paying for generational sins and curses.’