Olivia Krolczyk University of Cincinnati student failed by genders study professor for using the term biological women – deemed to be exclusionary.

When ideology is more exclusionary than the thing it claims to serve.

A sophomore student at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio has claimed a gender study professor failing her on a project proposal following her use of the term ‘biological women.’

Olivia Krolczyk posted a now-viral TikTok claiming her Women’s Gender Studies in Pop Culture professor told her that while the proposal was ‘solid,’ the term was ‘exclusionary.’

When biological women are no longer females

When asked to pick a topic for a project with the theme of ‘feminism,’ the 20-year-old chose to look at how rights and opportunities for female athletes have changed throughout history.

Krolczyk’s project would explore events like the first woman to compete in the Olympics and the current fight by female athletes like swimmer Riley Gaines to keep trans women from women’s sports.

The proposal concluded these rights and opportunities ‘are being threatened by allowing men to compete in women’s sports.’

‘Olivia, this is a solid proposal,’ reads the professor’s alleged note, shared on Krolczyk’s TikTok.

‘However, “biological women” are exclusionary and not allowed in this course as they further reinforce heteronormativity. Please reassess your topic and edit it to focus on women’s rights (not just ‘females’) and I’ll re-grade.’

When conflicting opinions are discouraged and penalized

Krolczyk, who competed in cross country and track in high school, told the nypost that the grades related to this specific project are worth half of the total grade for the class.

She said she emailed the professor after receiving the feedback, and was then told the term was ‘transphobic.’

‘Then I was told I was implementing TERF ideology, which is Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminism, which she then went on to explain that it was “women who fight for women’s rights but exclude trans because they think that women’s rights are being affected by trans people,”‘ Krolczyk said in another TikTok.

Krolczyk has not named the professor for fear of possible online harassment.

She says she has contacted the university’s Gender Equality and was told they would have a different professor grade her work.

However, Krolczyk said there has been no review of her work in nearly two weeks.

Krolczyk said she decided to speak out, telling the nypost, ‘the issue is not being taken seriously’ by the university.

‘Standing up for free speech in education is more important. If we as a student body take action instead of conforming to the professor’s ideology, we can hopefully start changing our universities back to a place where stating simple biology isn’t punished and conflicting opinions are encouraged,’ the female student said.

Krolczyk claims following the professor’s instructions and being told ‘This exercise is developmental. Thoughtful proposals submitted on time will receive full credit.’”

‘I turned in my assignment on time and I can guarantee 100% that my proposal was extremely thoughtful,’ Krolczy added.

According to Krolczy, it’s not the first time she has encountered fissure with the professor.

Define privilege? Oppression? What about gender? Straight while male?

Krolczyk also claims she was rebuked during a class discussion when she said that generalizing all white men as having privileges is ‘not fair.’ (this white male author whole heartedly agrees, but then again, what do I know about being a biological male? and why resist overtures that somehow as a white male I am complicit in all the sins or displays of dominance some white males displayed while the rest of us complied?).

‘She commented that something along the lines of it being necessary and important to recognize privilege and oppression. I was docked on my grade,’ the chemistry major added.

Krolczyk’s TikTok was posted on May 21 and has been viewed over 2.8million times.

She says hundreds have contacted her with similar experiences, and she decided to be vocal about the issue because ‘it wasn’t being taken seriously.’

‘I can confidently say within my university and many across the country, dissenting opinions are frowned upon and the views of the professors are affecting their abilities to teach,’ the woman told the nypost.