Kamaryn Gibson Southwest Airlines drunk passenger has fantastic experience being dragged off flight after Kansas native becomes belligerent and uncooperative. Lessons in flying etiquette.

And yet again. A belligerent and inebriated traveler was arrested and dragged off a Southwest Airlines plane as fellow passengers cheered on in captured video scenes.

Kamaryn Gibson was detained following an outburst that included the Kansas native allegedly biting and kicking a sheriff’s deputy at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport last week, authorities said.

The 25-year-old woman appeared drunk on board the flight that was scheduled to take off before it was forced to return to the gate on the evening of May 29 – Memorial Day, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arisley T Pacheco (@ppv_tahoe)

Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes!

Matters proceeded to devolve when our collective hero put her feet up on the seat in front of her and kick the passenger in that seat, causing the plane to be brought back to the gate, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Rivarde said.

Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes!

Time to get off. But it wasn’t going to be that easy. That would spoil all the fun.

Deputies tried to coax Gibson off the plane peacefully, only to refuse multiple entreaties to exit the plane.

Video of a subsequent tussle that emerged on social media shows our collective hero being dragged off the plane by two deputies as other passengers proceeded to applaud the woman’s abrupt exit.

‘I literally need my phone,’ Gibson is heard saying, adding moments later. ‘I’m literally so confused … what’s happening.’

Define flying etiquette?

When she asked again what was happening, fed-up passengers explained that she was being arrested as deputies placed handcuffs on her.

But that would be too easy.

‘She began fighting with them and continued to fight them on the jet bridge and into the public seating area,’ Rivarde told the Advocate, including the alleged biting and kicking.

Authorities restrained Gibson to a wheelchair and moved her to the police office in the airport where she was charged with three counts of battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace while drunk, two counts of resisting an officer and criminal mischief, the newspaper reported.

Our collective hero was released on bond a day later.