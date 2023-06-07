Dr. Abbey Horwitz Virginia Beach dentist stabbed to death by transitioning daughter, Michael ‘Norah’ Horwitz during domestic dispute.

A prominent Virginia Beach dentist was stabbed to death at his home over the weekend by one of his adult children during a domestic dispute, police said.

Dr. Abbey Horwitz, 68, was discovered suffering from multiple stab wounds just before 9 a.m. Sunday, upon the Virginia Beach Police Department called to a house in the 1300 block of Wren Place. The well respected dentist was pronounced dead at the scene police said in a press release.

Cops arrested Horwitz’s daughter, who they said is in the process of transitioning. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old female named Michael ‘Norah’ Horwitz.

Public defender assigned for dishwasher suspect

The woman has been charged with second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

To date police did not reveal a motive leading to the married father-of-three being mortally stabbed.

Norah Horwitz made her initial court appearance Monday via videoconference from jail, telling a judge that she worked as a dishwasher. A public defender was assigned to represent her.

According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, the 34-year-old stabbing suspect has been placed under suicide watch.

From Bronx to prominence

Norah was scheduled to be back in court for a bond hearing Tuesday, but it was scrapped, WTKR reported.

Her dentist father had operated his practice, The Art of Dentistry, for more than 42 years. A former patient told 13NewsNow that he and his wife of 25 years, Brenda, had just retired in February and were looking forward to traveling.

The patient described the victim as a ‘super funny guy,’ but ‘always professional. He made you feel at ease no matter the procedure being done.’

Horwitz also previously served as president of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, where a member eulogized him as ‘a wonderful man.’

Horwitz, who grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Fordham University and the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry in Richmond, volunteered his dental services in Israel, Romania, and the former Soviet Union, according to his business’ website.

Friends and co-workers who gathered at Dr. Horwitz’s former practice in Virginia Beach Monday remembered him as a generous man who was also willing to help others.

Horwitz lived with his family in a sprawling four-bedroom, five-bathroom home with an estimated value of around $2.1 million, which he purchased in 2015, according to the real estate site Zillow.com.

A neighbor told The Virginian-Pilot that Horwitz would often host cookouts for four generations of his family, including his parents, children, and grandchildren.