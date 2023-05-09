Hunter Palmer Wisner Pilger Nebraska H.S track star mystery death after collapsing during track practise. Had days earlier excelled himself athletically.

A Nebraska high school mutli-star athlete signed to play college football died after suddenly collapsing during track practice on Friday, days before he was set to graduate.

Wisner-Pilger High School senior Hunter Palmer — who was an all-district running back in football, a member of the basketball team and a track runner — died hours later at a hospital in the city of West Point, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

‘It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,’ a release from the school district read.

Continued the statement: ‘It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently.’

Unanswered questions

The multi-sport athlete was committed to Midland University in Nebraska, which plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Palmer’s love of sports extended outside of school.

He was an avid fan of wrestling and also enjoyed playing golf and baseball, according to an online obituary.

‘He loved hanging out with his friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing, and drinking Dr. Pepper,’ his obituary states. ‘His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers.’

During his last track and field meet on Thursday, Palmer achieved his personal best in the high jump, winning the event.

He also helped his team take home second place in the relay. It remained unclear if the student was taking outside sporting enhancers to help his performances or had previously suffered a medical condition.

The school opened up for grieving students and staff on Friday and Saturday.

Hunter Palmer signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University. Congratulations Hunter! pic.twitter.com/tQJhn3B8TG — Wisner-Pilger Gators (@wisnerpilger) February 6, 2023

How does a healthy star teen athlete die days after excelling himself on the field?

Midland football head coach Jeff Jamrog shared his condolences in a statement shared to Twitter.

‘Heaven gained a great young man,’ it read. ‘Our hearts are heavy and we are all suffering with the pain of the loss of Hunter Palmer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Palmer family, friends and the Wisner-Pilger community. Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter. He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten. Hunter is gone way too soon. May you rest in eternal peace Hunter. We miss you already.’

Palmer’s funeral will be held Wednesday, three days before Wisner-Pilger High School’s graduation.

His family encourages those attending to wear Wisner-Pilger attire or bright colored clothing to the service.

Officials have not shared what may have led to the teen’s sudden mystery death.