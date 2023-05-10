Vivian Alexandra Gomez charged with killing Christina Ashten Gourkani with illegal butt lift. Woman’s arrest raises questions about illegal plastic surgery that woman are flocking to have.

At what cost looking like your idol? A Florida woman has been charged with killing Kim Kardashian-lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani with an illegal butt-lift procedure.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez, 50, was arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport on April 20 – hours after the curvaceous 44-year-old OnlyFans star died of cardiac arrest in a California hospital, online records show.

Gomez has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license, both felonies.

She was being held without bail in her home state awaiting extradition to Burlingame, the California city where Gourkani — also known as Ashten G — got the fatal treatment in a hotel room, according to officials.

Fake doctors targeting victims

Not immediately clear is how Gomez came to operate on the victim and how many other women may have also used the woman’s services. Unknown was how Gomez advertized her services and whether her ‘patients’ were necessarily aware that she was not medically approved to perform such potentially risky procedures?

Police reports in the case have been sealed by a judge, the records show, without detailing why.

However, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the local Daily Post that Gourkani hired Gomez to enhance her already exaggerated curves in a fatal bid to look more like reality TV star Kardashian.

The suspect gave Gourkani ‘several injections’ to further exaggerate her gravity-defying butt, the DA said and ostensibly preying on her victim’s insecurities and perceptions of perfection.

Investigators are still awaiting confirmation from a toxicology report, but the injections appear to have been silicone, Wagstaffe told the local outlet.

When is too much – just too much?

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng told People magazine that such illicit ops pose ‘a huge danger.’

‘Most of these illegal injections are made with silicone, and silicone or any foreign substance can migrate within the body, which can lead to infection and hardness over time, deforming parts of the body,’ Obeng told People.

‘And as with any injection, it can go into your bloodstream … And if it gets in the bloodstream, it can block the blood vessels and cause necrosis,’ he said, referring to the death of vital cells.

Gourkani’s family detailed in an online fundraiser getting the ‘tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically’ that ‘Ashten is dying.’

It was ‘a phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family,’ stated the fundraiser, which was closed after getting $6,607.

The viral Kim K lookalike ‘was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with,’ it said.

‘Ashten’s spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind.’