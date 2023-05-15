Sarah Jane Comrie aka Bellevue Karen brings out false white woman tears in accusing black man of stealing CitiBike, when in fact the bike was on his account. Video goes viral as hospital employee is accused of white entitlement and racism.

Define white entitlement? A Bellevue NYC Hospital employee, captured on video having an ‘emotional breakdown’ after falsely accusing a Black man of stealing her cycle has gone viral.

Bellevue Karen since identified as Sarah Jane Comrie is alleged to have pulled out ‘white women tears’ after she allegedly tried to hijack a CitiBike that had already been paid for by a young black man.

A clip of the encounter posted Saturday by Twitter user @Imposter_Edit gained as of time of publication of article over 33 million views on Twitter as commentators condemned Comrie, who is seen wearing NYC Health + Hospital scrubs, for trying to make a scene and falsely paint the young black man as a threat.

‘Get off me! Get off me, you’re hurting my fetus,’

‘Help! Help me! Please, help me,’ a pregnant Comrie yells, trying to grab the attention of passersby as she yanks at the bike.

The young man keeps his grip on the bike’s handlebars and repeatedly tells the woman that he already paid to use that particular bike.

Despite being told that the bike was already taken, Bellevue Karen continues to make a scene, raising her voice while crying for help.

‘Get off me! Get off me, you’re hurting my fetus,’ the woman exclaims while pushing and shoving the hapless man.

‘I’m not touching you! You’re putting your stomach on my hand,’ the unknown black man retorts as she continues to cry out for help.

The young biker makes no attempts at shoving the woman back but holds his ground as he and his group of friends tell her to back off and get her own bike.

Fake hysterics

About halfway through the nearly 2-minute clip, a white man wearing the same scrubs as the woman approaches the group to ask what is going on and the woman pretends to start crying.

As the apparent co-worker of the woman tries to step in, the young man on the bike makes a final appeal to the woman, who is now in fake hysterics: ‘This is my bike, it’s on my account. Please move.’

The young man’s friends who are behind the camera tell the woman to stop fake crying as the co-worker tells the woman to take another bike.

Once the co-worker makes the suggestion, the woman is suddenly calm and begins setting up a nearby bike for use. Indeed.

According to NYC Health+ Hospitals’ official website, Sarah Jane Comrie is a Weill Cornell Medical College graduate where she studied to be a physician assistant. She completed her undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University in 2011.

According to her bio, she specialises in Internal Medicine. Netizens are endlessly flooding the internet with details about her employment so that she can be held accountable for her actions.

Social media users were quick to chastise the NYC hospital employee, nicknaming her ‘Karen,’ and questioning whether her actions on the street reflect how she treats black patients.

‘Racism at its finest. She fully understands that white women generally have the privilege of being perceived as ‘innocent’ which is why she attempted to use her tears as a weapon against this young black man. And of COURSE she works in healthcare, probably treating black patients like s**t. She needs to be FIRED and should be embarrassed to be a sick evil racist piece of s**t,’ one social media account commented.

Whites : if you don’t associate urself w ppl like Sarah Jane Comrie-work hard to bring karen victims JUSTICE. its not black ppls responsibility to defend themselves against them. You claim to hate talking about racism? You want to be color blind? Then END IT & leave us TF ALONE. — Sunkissed✨☄️ (@moonchild991234) May 15, 2023

Weaponizing white woman tears

Another chimed in, ‘This Karen needs to be locked up!’

Others noted that similar situations in the past have placed black people in danger.

‘She is deplorable. What she did is an act of violence and she should suffer consequences. Like this really pissed me off because we get killed over s–t like this.’

While another posited: ‘The fake tears were to trigger the white man behind her and or a cop to treat the young men like they were attacking her.When it didn’t work she immediately turned it off.Women like her grow up being put on a pedestal & protected. Their moms taught them to weaponize their tears.’

While one rueful commentator observed, ‘My favorite part is when she puts away her ID so you don’t catch her name.’

Some compared the woman to Amy Cooper, also known as “Central Park Karen,” who called the police on a black birdwatcher in 2020 and lost her job and a lawsuit over the incident.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue addressed the incident in a statement on social media Sunday.

‘We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred off campus over the weekend and appears to involve one of our employees. We are sorry this happened and we are reviewing the incident,’ the hospital wrote.

‘NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity and compassion.’

It remained unclear if Comrie continued to be employed by the medical facility.