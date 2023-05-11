Dalontay Edmond-Geiger, Cleveland, Ohio man arrested after cops find moaning 60 year old woman in container on his porch that he had kidnapped, beaten, stabbed and left for dead.

A house of horrors. A Cleveland, Ohio man was arrested last week after police found a woman stabbed, beaten, and stuffed into a container on his porch. The man was arrested after a woman who he had shared photos of the battered victim tipped off police.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger, 31, was taken into custody on May 2, when officers performing a welfare check at his residence came across a 60-year-old woman moaning in pain inside a 3ft x 3ft plastic container, WKYC reported.

The woman was discovered motionless with the lid sealed.

Unsuspected house of horrors

Edmond-Geiger reportedly picked up the victim, who has not been identified, sometime in early May and proceeded to beat, stab and torture her before zip-tying her hands and shoving her into a container, the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said.

The woman is being treated for her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

‘I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen,’ prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said.

‘Thankfully, law enforcement found [the victim] alive, and I am praying for her recovery.’

Officers were alerted to Edmond-Geiger’s residence by another female, who told them he claimed to have killed the victim in retaliation for being a ‘snitch,’ according to a Cleveland Division of Police report obtained by WKYC.

The witness said Edmond-Geiger also showed her pictures of what he did to the victim when she went to his house to buy drugs.

When police searched the suspect’s residence, they heard ‘moaning,’ which Edmond-Geiger tried to mask by turning the radio up on his phone.

They eventually discovered the woman in a tote on the front porch.

Edmond-Geiger was arrested at the scene.

He was indicted on Wednesday on multiple counts, including attempted murder, felonious assault and kidnapping.

Bail was set at $500,000, and his arraignment is scheduled for May 15.

Neighbors said they had no idea and are reeling in shock as they went about their day to day activities unbeknownst to the house of horrors happening right there in front of them.

The victim who is on a ventilator continues to fight for her life.