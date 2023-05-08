Mauricio Garcia OK RU social media profile showed the Texas mall shooter sharing plans for his upcoming bloodbath, sharing personal thoughts, images of the mall, peak times along with countless thoughts documenting extreme ideology and hatred for women.

What will my parents think of me? A Texas mass shooter shared surveillance photos online of the mall where he killed eight people weeks leading up to this weekend’s eventual bloodbath. The gunman also shared images of ammunition he had ordered online which he intended and would eventually use along with personal musings.

The revelations follow Bellingcat researcher Aric Toler locating a social media profile created by 33 year old gunman Mauricio Garcia. Using the Russian Odnoklassniki platform, OK. RU Garcia posted extensive writings that included Nazi symbolism and right-wing slogans.

Extreme political ideology and hatred for women

The profile under the handle PsychoVision5 with a yellow emoji with Hitlers’ face matched the gunman’s birthday and referenced a motel where he was staying before Saturday’s shooting which left 9 dead, including the gunman. The profile also included language praising Hitler along with references to neo Nazi websites including the Daily Stormer.

On April 16, Garcia posted what appeared to be surveillance video of the mall in Allen (Allen Premium Outlets) where the shooting would later take place.

Screen grabs showed Garcia using Google to monitor peak times of traffic at the mall.

In an April 22 post, Garcia shared a photo of what appeared to be the tactical vest that he was wearing during the shooting. It included a patch with the letters “RWDS” — an acronym for “Right Wing Death Squad.”

In another April 22 post, Garcia complained about ‘diversity’ and showed off a swastika tattoo and other Nazi tattoos.

Garcia posted writings where he defended mass shootings, praised Adolf Hitler, and expressed hate for women.

‘Go tell aunt Rhody that everybody is dead,’ Garcia wrote in his final post, referring to lyrics from a video game.

He then quoted from Kenotia’s ‘You’ve Dug Your Grave, Now Lie In It.’

‘I can’t unbreak something that’s broken now / This is over for me / This is just the way it has to be / I’m so sorry,’ the post stated.

Christ, just noticed this — he was at the mall where he did the attack 3 weeks prior. He was monitoring the peak visiting times on Google. pic.twitter.com/xFEbEsYeW9 — Aric Toler (@AricToler) May 8, 2023

Gunman lamented what his parents would say

Despite speculation that Garcia was a migrant, reports told of Garcia growing up in North Dallas and having attended Byran Adams High School.

It was also revealed Garcia identifying with the Proud Boys Right Wing Death Squad, according to a patch he wore. Prior reports also told of Garcia being a Neo-Nazi Sympathizer who had posted hundreds of racists and ethnically-motivated messages across many platforms.

Regarding the online outcry that Garcia couldn’t be a Neo-Nazi/White Supremacist because he’s Hispanic, one commentator made the argument, ‘may I remind you that the leader of the Proud Boys is Enrique Tarrio, an Afro-Cuban.’

Despite obvious warning signs, previously being kicked out of the military in 2008 over mental health issues, Garcia was still able to access to an AR-15 and a handgun and plenty of ammunition to inflict his carnage.

Electronic receipts posted on the shooter’s social media account appear to show he spent more than $3,200 on three types of firearms bought in June through a Dallas gun distributor, NBC News reported.

Many of his posts referenced his mental health. In his final post, Garcia lamented what his family might say and wrote that no psychologist would have been able to fix him. He wrote that he had expressed similar thoughts to his commanding officer.

The question that must now rest on leaders and legislators is how and why no effort is being made to address such salient transgressions in the ongoing pursuit of America’s newest bloodsport – mass killings of other human beings with military style weapons – colloquially known as mass shootings– a description that has even begun to lose its meaning and former resonance.