Kentavious White, Moultrie, Georgia gunman goes on shooting rage at multiple locations, killing his mother, grandmother and a co-worker at McDonald’s where he worked then self. Facebook posts indicated torment and heartbreak.

Four people were killed Thursday in a small city in rural south Georgia, including a fast food worker and two relatives of a gunman who took his own life, the local coroner said. The gunman was also identified as a worker at McDonald’s and according to recent social media posts in the thralls of embittered feelings.

The shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and killed a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Moultrie, Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told The Associated Press. He said the gunman then killed himself.

Brock did not provide the identities of the shooter or victims. He said he did not know whether the gunman and the McDonald’s worker knew each other.

Nevertheless social media posts alluded to the gunman as Moultrie local man, Kentavious White.

‘Kentavious why you told me not to give up!’

Posted a commentator on a Facebook thread: ‘a worker killed his family, a manager and himself. he was going through something. its on his page.’

Wrote another commentator: ‘Kentavious White Whyyyyy the one kept me from going off the edge , you kept me from giving up , you told me we ain’t need nobody they would need us when the time cam … stinka why whyyyy , I’m so hurt . We were so young , didn’t know the first thing about love but we was deep in it.

Kentavious why you told me not to give up, I’m going thru it already & this just hurt me 1000x more whyyyyyyy.’

To date authorities had yet to verify the identities of the victims and or the perpetrator, except to say there had been ‘multiple fatalities’ at different crime scenes in the area.

A regard of Kentavious White’s Facebook page revealed one commentator on his wall writing, ‘Damn man you just never know when your last day is… (broken heart emoji) rest easy brodie.’

Recent comments by Kentavious, a young African American male seemingly in his 20’s indicated feelings of torment and heartbreak.

‘Believe in yourself w(h)en everybody doubts you’

Posted White on April 27: ‘Believe in yourself wen everybody doubts you….just got accepted into los Angeles film school. it’s only up from here dont reach out don’t expect me to show love ain’t f*kin witcha.’

Read a February 12 post: Thought the bi(emoji) was my backbone,,turned out she was f*kin behind my back though.. “Low volume”…she don’t deserve a King.’

A regard of White’s Facebook photos revealed him holding a gun in one image directly to the viewer and in another floating a wad of money along with a series of open chest photos with tattoos.

WPTV cited a nearby worker, Sabrina Holweger, telling the outlet that she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find police swarming the McDonald’s and a woman’s body gunned down and lying in a doorway of the restaurant.

Holweger said the woman who died at the restaurant was the early morning manager, and that the shooter had been an employee there. Holweger said it appeared that the man killed the woman when she unlocked the door to let him in for an early-morning shift.

Moultrie small town of 15,000

In the aftermath of Thursday’s morning shootings, police swarmed the Moultrie McDonald’s restaurant, shutting down traffic on one the main streets in the south Georgia town of 15,000.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Moultrie Police Department requested its assistance.

‘We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses,” GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg said.

Moultrie is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.