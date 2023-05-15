Patrice Wilson DMC nurse murdered by Jamere Miller who kidnapped Detroit nurse at end of her shift. Suspect who used to date victim, arrested following manhunt.

A Detroit nurse kidnapped Saturday morning from a parking area outside of a hospital where she worked was found dead, according to the Detroit Medical Center. Come Monday morning, police announced the arrest of a suspect, following a manhunt for a man who the victim’s family said the slain nurse used to date.

Patrice Wilson, 29, was allegedly kidnapped by Jamere Miller, 36, about 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, the Detroit News reported.

Wilson was getting into the driver’s side of her black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus when the suspect approached, said Detroit police Capt. Donna McCord at a news conference Saturday.

‘I need the streets to talk’

Miller was last seen wearing a blond wig, officials said. The man was considered armed and dangerous, cops said.

The vehicle was seen heading south toward I-75 and Mack Avenue.

The nurse’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound inside the trunk at her residential apartment complex at Pavilion Court in Novi near I-275, according to Local 4.

‘I need the streets to talk. We need to find the person who killed Patrice, so she can have justice,’ Wilson’s mother, Roslind Livingston, told Local 4.

‘It’s Mother’s Day, and she is not here to be with her son. Her son cannot hold her and say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ today. That bothers me,’ she said.

Livingston, who works at the same hospital, told Local 4 that her daughter and Miller used to date.

‘She has been trying to get away from him. She knew he was toxic to her,’ she said.

‘We need to find this guy’

Police sources told CBS News Detroit Monday morning that a suspect is now in custody. Of note, authorities declined to identify the identity of the arrested suspect.

Wilson’s relatives told Local 4 over the weekend that there was once a video that went viral on TikTok showing who is believed to be Miller trying to break into Wilson’s home in 2021. The video was pushed out to residents in Wilson’s neighborhood via the Ring app. (see directly below).

‘I want them [Detroiters] to know we need to find this guy. We don’t want this to happen to somebody else,’ said Pamela Golden. ‘I don’t know what would have helped her live longer or what.’

In the aftermath of the shooting, the hospital offered grief counseling to staff.

‘It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member,’ spokesperson Brian Taylor said in a statement Sunday.

‘Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC,’ he added.

McCord asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP to report tips anonymously or Detroit police at (313) 596-2260.