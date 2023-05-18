Desiree Rivas, Arizona cheerleader, 17, shot dead leaving Tolleson house party over the weekend. Victim killed upon gunfire erupting. No arrests.

An Arizona high school cheerleader was shot and killed as she tried to leave a house party, Sunday morning upon gunfire erupting.

Desiree Rivas, 17, was found dead at the scene, just after midnight Sunday in Tolleson, a suburb 13 miles outside of Phoenix, KPNX-TV reported.

Rivas, a student at Cesar Chavez High School in nearby Laveen Village, was a beloved student and active member of the school’s spirit line.

Intended victim?

‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that I post about the tragic loss of our amazing friend, athlete, and student Desiree. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces,’ the Cesar Chavez High School Spirit line said in a statement on Instagram. ‘May Dessy rest in peace and be surrounded by love and light. We love you, Desiree.’

Police said a suspect remains unidentified while they investigate what led to the shooting. To date no arrests have been made.

It remained unclear if Rivas had been an intended victim or whether she was accidentally shot.

Neighbors recalled hearing the shooting and rushing to help Rivas.

‘I was in the bed and I heard these gunshots, and they were loud. It seems like they were right in my yard. They were so loud,’ April Stokes told FOX10. ‘I was scared to get up because I didn’t know where they were coming from, since they sounded so close.’

‘I heard five, maybe six shots, two different guns’

Right after the gunshots, Stokes said she noticed something outside her window.

‘I saw these boys – looked like teenage boys – running from across the street there. From one house to the other,’ said Stokes.

It remains unclear if they were running from gunshots, or were involved in the deadly incident.

Another local resident added: ‘I heard five, maybe six shots, two different guns, you know. It sounded pretty close. I wasn’t able to sleep with the chopper up, going around for about five hours or so.’

School officials confirmed the death of Rivas in a statement sent to families earlier this week.

‘Dear Cesar Chavez Families, It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic news about the passing of Desiree Rivas,’ said Principal Robert Grant. ‘Desiree was a beloved member of our student body and an active member of our spirit line. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.’

‘Desiree passed away after being the victim of a senseless act of violence this past weekend. She loved her peers and was a compassionate and caring member of our student community. At this time, we share our love, support, and sympathy with Desiree’s family and friends.’

A parent tries to hold it together

A vigil was held for Rivas as more than 50 friends, family and classmates gathered to mourn on Monday.

‘She touched so many people. I mean, you never know how relationships are at school. They come home, and they don’t talk about it because they’re doing homework and stuff like that,’ her father Danny Rivas said at the vigil according to FOX10. ‘This brought my spirits up a little bit. I have to make it through this week to make sure that everything goes well for her because I want to send her off properly.’

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).