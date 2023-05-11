Justice? Daniel Penny former marine Long Island man to be charged in the homicide death of Jordan Neely homeless man after forceful chokehold on NYC subway as prosecutors seemingly capitulate to protesters and the victim’s family after initially deciding not to bring any charges as debate rages.

A former marine captured on video gripping the neck of a homeless man on an F bound NYC subway train only to later die is to be charged in the fatal event which has left New Yorkers divided, amid ongoing debate about whether the 24 year old went too far in trying to contain the agitated passenger, who appeared to some to be a threat.

The decision to charge Daniel Penny was made by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after authorities initially deciding against to charge the man in the death of 30 year old man, Jordan Neely.

The about face comes amid increasing friction and accusations from protesters who assert Penny used unjustified over force on the emotionally maladjusted passenger.

Penny is expected to surrender on Friday, with the decision to charge the marine without the case being presented to a grand jury at this time, NBC NY reported.

A Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson and NYPD spokesperson have not returned requests for what charge or charges, if any, might be filed Friday. Penny’s attorney did not returns calls for comment the media outlet reported.

Penny’s attorneys have said previously there was no way he ‘could have foreseen’ that his bid to subdue an alleged perceived threat would turn deadly.

Neely’s family says that amounts to a confession.

Helping the victim’s family mandate for ‘justice’, medical examiner’s determined Neely’s death was the result of a homicide. It wasn’t clear if Bragg’s office intended to pursue charges against two other people seen restraining Neely in that video or if those people had yet been identified.

Witnesses had reported Neely, a homeless man with a lengthy record, was aggressive toward other riders on a train at the Broadway-Lafayette station on May 1. They also reported Neely hadn’t physically attacked anyone before Penny moved to subdue him. Penny was questioned by the NYPD that day and released. Then came the autopsy findings.

Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams, who had been accused by some of not weighing in substantially enough, formally addressed Neely’s death in a public address on Wednesday.

The Democrat forcefully declared Neely ‘shouldn’t have died’ — while carefully towing a line between acknowledging the loss, and the ensuing tensions, and appearing to ascribe any sort of responsibility.

‘One of our own is dead,’ Adams said. ‘A Black man, Black like me — a man named Jordan, the name I gave my son, a New Yorker who struggled with tragedy, trauma and mental illness, a man whose last words were to cry for help, a man named Jordan Neely.’

Neely did have a lengthy arrest record for offenses including assault and disorderly conduct, among others. Adams said his death is yet another indication the mental health system needs an overhaul to better protect those who, like Neely, he says fall through the cracks and ‘disappear into the shadows.’