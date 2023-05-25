Cesar Olalde, Nash, Texas teen, kills parents, siblings cause he feared they were cannibals who wanted to eat him. A community tries to make sense.

‘He was such a good kid….’ An 18 year old North East Texas high school senior accused of murdering four members of his family on Tuesday, has stated killing his parents and two siblings after coming to believe they were cannibals who wanted to eat him.

Cesar Olalde of Nash, Tx, allegedly told a man who had gone to the family house to check on his sister who hadn’t shown up to work that he had killed his mother, father, younger brother and adult sister because ‘they were cannibals and they were going to eat him,’ according to a probable cause affidavit.

Olalde is currently being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. If convicted, he faces a possible death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bail is currently set at $10 million, TxKtoday reported.

Teen son admits killing family members

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded late Tuesday morning to the house in the 500 block of Lemon Acres in Nash, Texas, a small community outside of Texarkana in Bowie County. Olalde had reportedly barricaded himself inside but later surrendered.

A man who had traveled to the house with his wife to check on Olalde’s adult sister told investigators that they received no response when they knocked and forced entry into the house after another family member arrived to check on the family’s welfare.

Once inside, Olalde allegedly confronted them while brandishing a firearm and said he’d killed his family. The man who spoke to investigators said he had sent his wife outside while he continued to speak with Olalde and that during the encounter Olalde pointed his gun at him repeatedly and at one point brandished a knife, according to the affidavit.

When Nash Police Department officers arrived, the man was fleeing the house and informed them Olalde claimed to have killed his family. Olalde allegedly had called 911 and told dispatchers ‘numerous times that he had pulled the trigger and killed his family,’ while specifically mentioning his father by name.

Staged massacre

Upon Olalde taken in custody, investigators made a macabre discovery. All four bodies were found in a bathroom.

‘It appeared as if the victims had been shot at various places in the residence and [had been dragged] to the bathroom,’ the affidavit stated. ‘I could see multiple shell casings on the floor as well as blood spatter on multiple surfaces.’

Court records have identified the victims as mother Aida Garcia-Mendoza, father Reuben Olalde, adult sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother, 5-year-old Oliver Olalde.

All four victims were in the bathroom but appeared they had been shot in other places and moved to the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Each victim had been shot repeatedly, with police finding multiple spent cartridges on the floor.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that the defendant had recently graduated high school.

Lost in his mind and escapism

Neighbor Robert Ward said the world lost a ‘beautiful family’ – a mother and father, a young boy and a daughter who had recently graduated from college and had plans to be a teacher.

Ward who had known the family for the last 12 years, said the crime is heartbreaking and senseless.

Speaking to KTBS, the neighbor said, ‘What surprised me the most about it is who done it. He was such a good kid. He was going to get into an apprentice program to be a plumber’.

Ward said the family often brought him home-cooked meals. He had even promised to buy the young boy a soccer ball – something he’ll never get a chance to do.

A previous report described Oladle enjoying playing video games because it allowed him to escape reality when he was stressed. The teen acknowledged being of Hispanic descent, with both his parents born in Mexico.

On Wednesday, the gunman’s older sister set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

‘On 5/23/2023 my world changed,’ Diana Oladle wrote. ‘My whole family, my father who was a hard working man, my mother who was a caring and loving person, my sister who was full of life, happiness, and dreams, and my little brother who was an amazing, funny, and cheerful kid passed in a tragic turn events that even in my worst nightmare I couldn’t have dreamed’.