Andrea Serrano, Fountain, Colorado woman impregnated by 13 year old boy sentenced to 3 months jail after plea deal previously indicated no jail time amid complaints of double standards.

A Colorado woman who admitted to physical acts with a then 13-year-old boy and then having his child, has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Andrea Serrano, 31, from Fountain, Co. was sentenced on Thursday. The woman’s incarceration follows the woman who the victim previously referred to her as ‘mom’ being initially freed following her arrest in July of 2022 on a $70,000 bond.

The Fountain Police Department had charged Serrano at the time with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, as well as sexual assault on a child. Investigators said that Serrano admitted to the relationship.

Woman confessed to becoming impregnated by 13 year old boy

At the time of her arrest, KOAA reported that Serrano and her victim were living together for a time.

In March, it was widely reported that Serrano’s lawyers had come to a plea deal with prosecutors that would force her to register as a sex offender but meant she would avoid prison and be put on probation until May.

In a turn about, the woman must serve 90 days in prison in addition to still having to comply to the original terms of the plea deal. The terms included ten years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation.

Since her arrest, Serrano has given birth to the teen’s baby. The child is in her care. His family are planning to petition the courts to gain custody. The victim is now 14 years old.

Serrano was first questioned by police after a therapist found out and came forward with the allegations. After being interviewed by the Fountain Police Department, Serrano confessed to being impregnated by the boy.

An affidavit was unable to confirm the precise relationship between the pair, but said that Serrano took a surrogate mother position, with the teen referring to her as ‘mom’.

‘He looked at her like a mother figure and even called her mom before,’ according to the criminal affidavit in the case, cited by the Colorado Springs Gazette.

‘I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he’s having to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life,’ the victim’s biological mother told KKTV after the plea deal was made public.

Victim’s mother cites double standard

‘I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her,’ she added.

The mother stressed that it was a “bad example for the community” if Serrano avoided jail time, insisting that ‘she needs to go to jail,’ even if for a small amount of time.

During sentencing, Serrano took the stand and said she wanted to apologize to the victim, his family, her family and her children.

The defense mentioned that similar cases have received similar deals in the past, regardless of the suspect’s gender, and the judge confirmed that this was true, but still said he was not convinced jail time was unwarranted in this case.

Serrano will start her time in jail next week after being granted a seven-day stay to make sure her children were taken care of.