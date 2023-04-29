Francisco Oropeza, Cleveland, Texas shooting suspects kills five neighbors, including 8 year old girl after asked to stop gun practise late at night. Remains on the run.

And it continues. A Mexican male living in Texas is on the run for shooting & killing five neighbors, including an 8 year old girl after he was told to practise firing off his his gun in the backyard.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, is accused of opening fire on his neighbors at 11.30pm, Friday night in Cleveland, a city north of Houston.

The neighbors – a family of ten all living together – had asked the man to stop firing his weapon because they were trying to get a baby to sleep.

Oropeza, who was known to fire his gun in his yard often, replied ‘I’ll do what I want in my front yard’ and shot five members of the family with an AR-15 before fleeing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult women dead at the front of the house, and a man lying dead in the living room.

SEARCH FOR KILLER UNDERWAY IN CLEVELAND An 8 year old and 4 other shot & killed The suspect lives next door to the victims 🎥 – ABC 13#cleveland #texas #breaking #news #breakingnews #murder #shooting pic.twitter.com/W8IgkPO6mp — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) April 29, 2023

Ongoing episodes of harassment

The two women were covered in blood, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, and were lying on top of two young children who survived.

‘In my opinion, they were actually trying to take care of the babies and keep them babies alive,’ he said.

It’s unclear where exactly the eight-year-old child was in the home.

All of the victims were from Honduras, according to police.

Oropeza was said to have been intoxicated at the time.

Police described him as a Mexican man who is around 5ft 8. A warrant has been issued for his arrest with a $5million bond attached.

‘We are getting closer to him every minute of every hour but we know who he is,’ Sheriff Capers said.

The shooting is the latest incident of ongoing mass shootings in the United States, set to surpass previous year over killings, with 211 mass shootings year to date in 2023.