Oscar Solis robs, murders & dismembers Randall Cooke Florida Uber Eats driver during the worker’s final delivery for the night. Suspect id as recently paroled MS-13 gang member.

‘Evil just came.’ A ‘demonic’ MS-13 gang member, murdered, dismembered and robbed a Florida Uber Eats driver while they were making their final delivery for the night according to police.

Oscar Adrian Solis, 30, who moved to the Sunshine State in January after being released on parole from Indiana, allegedly ‘yanked’ Randall Cooke, 59, into his Holiday, Florida home on April 19 and ‘butchered’ him, according to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Cooke was making his final delivery of the night, with the man texting his wife was to tell her he would be home soon. Only to never make it home.

‘He was just a guy trying to make a living for his family,” Nocco said during a Tuesday press conference, a day after Solis’s arrest, in which he described the Uber Eats Delivery driver’s murder as ‘demonic.’

When her ensuing texts went unanswered, Cooke’s wife contacted police and reported him missing later that night.

Trash trash with human remains found

Investigators contacted Uber Eats, which relayed his final recorded location as a residential street address in Holiday according to FOX13.

Deputies canvassed the house the day after Cooke’s disappearance, but no one answered the door, and there was nothing suspicious about the scene, Nocco said.

They returned the following day, on April 21, and were able to make contact with an occupant of the home, who provided them with surveillance footage from the preceding days.

Nocco said Cooke could be seen on the porch of the home the night of April 19 with the food order according to WFLA.

The video then showed Oscar Solis, the resident’s entire face and head covered with tattoos carrying trash bags around the side of the residence the following day.

‘Unfortunately, what we found inside some of those trash bags were human remains,’ Nocco said.

Solis — a 315 lb. strip club security guard, according to an affadavit — was immediately picked up and charged with failing to register in Pasco County as a felon before investigators gathered enough evidence to charge him with murder.

Horrific crime of passion – no known motive

Police say the two men didn’t seem to know each other and to date have been unable to establish Solis’ motive.

‘This was a horrific crime of passion,’ Nocco told reporters. ‘What he did is demonic, but at the same time, we couldn’t answer the question why.’

‘This person killed him for no reason.’

The repeat felon, whose rap sheet includes battery, resisting arrest and a charge for stabbing a fellow inmate in prison, was paroled just months ago after serving four years in Indiana for assault and burglary. Solis was affiliated with MS-13 in Indiana, Nocco said.

‘You’re talking about a violent individual that Indiana released and sent down to Florida,’ Nocco said. ‘They released him on parole. Unfortunately, now we have a hardworking guy, a loving husband, who is no longer with us because this violent individual killed him.’

Officials said Solis moved to Florida to live near his father, who moved out of the home once Solis arrived after he was paroled.

Second attack on a delivery driver in Tampa Bay area in a week

The unsuspecting father, Nocco said, remotely placed the delivery order that eventually led to Cooke’s murder.

Detectives believe Solis pulled the victim into his home and attempted to rob him, then killed him and attempted to conceal his remains, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators found blood, Cooke’s wedding band and his car keys inside the home.

Solis come Monday was charged with felony murder and robbery.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman and man who left Solis’ home shortly before the victim arrived.

These individuals are not in trouble, Nocco said, but may have information that is useful to the investigation.

The murder according to Florida officials is the second attack on a delivery driver in the last week in the Tampa Bay area. The Tampa Police Department said a DoorDash driver was kidnapped and sexually assaulted while also on a delivery.

A GoFundMe page for Cooke states that he had two stepdaughters and was his household’s primary earner.

‘The person that took the life of someone so giving and a heart of gold,’ the page stated, alongside a picture of Solis. ‘This is the guy that killed Randall. Please pray they get justice for Randall and he gets life in prison so he can suffer.’

Nocco said the Cooke’s ‘soulmate’ wife was inconsolable.

‘She did everything she could,’ Nocco said of Cooke’s inconsolable wife. ‘Evil just came.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or go to PascoSheriff.com/tips/.