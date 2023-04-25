Connor Sturgeon obituary mentions girlfriend, Kelsey Striegel but no mention of how he died, the mass shooting that he allegedly perpetrated, killing five as his family celebrate their son’s ‘accomplishments’.

Did they forget something? The family of Louisville bank shooter, Connor James Sturgeon have released an obituary in which they honor the son’s achievements, identify his long time girlfriend while completely omitting the cause of death and him perpetrating a mass shooting that led lo the loss of five lives.

Kelsey Striegel, 24, was identified as Connor Sturgeon’s long term girlfriend who he had been dating since high school. The obituary goes on to mention that the 25 year old was survived by family and other loved ones, but made no mention of the circumstances surrounding the gunman’s violent death other than to say he ‘passed away’ on April 10.

However, the Sturgeon family asked ‘that any donations or expressions of sympathy be made to the fundraiser for Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Witt’, who was shot in the head while responding to the massacre. No mention was made that Officer Witt had been shot and critically injured by their own son.

The 25-year-old was killed in a shootout with cops after he opened fire with an AR-15 assault rifle and slaughtered five co-workers at the Old National Bank branch where he worked. Sturgeon’s final moments were captured by police bodycam video.

‘Connor was fortunate to have been much loved by his girlfriend, Kelsey Striegel, as well as many friends located all over the country,’ the obituary published on a local news site reads.

An obituary fitting for a hero, except he was a mass shooter that killed five

Sturgeon and Striegel had been dating since high school. Neighbors say she’d often sleep over at the modest one-story house in Louisville that he shared with Dallas Whelan, his college friend and roommate.

Striegel, who is from New Albany, Indiana, grew up in Louisville. She graduated in 2021 from Indiana University, where she majored in history according to the dailymail.

The obituary notes that Sturgeon graduated from Floyd Central High School, where he was a National Merit scholar, a varsity basketball and track athlete, and was named ‘Mr. Floyd Central’ his senior year.

The obit highlights also states Sturgeon was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama, where he received the prestigious Presidential Scholarship, studied finance and economics, and earned a Master of Science degree.

‘All who knew Connor knew he loved (and followed) nearly every sport, being a walking database of NBA knowledge, trivia, and statistics,’ the obit reads. ‘More than anything else, Connor loved Alabama football and the Dallas Mavericks.’

It also cites his other passion, his volunteer work with Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, a non-profit that helped prepare children for life in the workforce.

A private funeral service was held for family and friends. The obit concludes with the sendoff, ‘Roll Tide, Connor.’