Houston man in his 30’s mauled to death by neighbours dogs while attempting to protect his poodle after the canines got through a hole in the fence. DA to decide if charges pending.

A Texas man in North West Houston was mauled to death by neighbours dogs while attempting to protecting his poodle from the canines when he was bitten to death.

Officers responding to the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks were forced to open fire on one of the attacking dogs, Lt. Larry Crowson said. A bullet struck the canine, but it survived and ran off, KTRK reported.

The deadly mauling unfolded before 4 p.m, Wednesday afternoon in the Greater Inwood area of northwest Houston.

The victim, a male in his 30s, according to cops, heard a commotion outside from inside his home when he saw the neighbor’s dogs had gotten through his fence and attacked his own pet.

He went outside to try and separate the dogs when one of the attacking animals mauled him, Crowson said. HPD’s North Division officers arrived to find the man already bitten. He died at the scene.

DA to decide if criminal charges are forthcoming

The dog owner stepped in to try and separate the fighting animals, but the neighbor’s dogs turned on him and got him on the ground.

The victim has not been named yet, but people in the neighborhood told Click2Houston that he appeared to be physically disabled.

Police believe the victim’s neighbor owns up to three dogs, but just two of them were involved in the attack. The breed of the attacking dogs were not immediately disclosed, but the victim’s pet looked like a small poodle, HPD added. The animal is thought to have survived the attack.

Both attacking dogs were taken away by Animal Control.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the owner of the animals would face criminal charges.