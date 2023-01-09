: About author bio at bottom of article.

Houston teacher of the year shot dead in domestic violence incident

Wendy Duan Houston Alief ISD school teacher shot dead in domestic violence. Victim found dead in her backyard. Cops id suspect but no arrest made.

A Texas elementary school teacher with the Alief ISD school district was found shot to death in her backyard following a suspected domestic incident, police said.

The deadly shooting took place just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an address in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land.

Cops said an unnamed man was identified as a suspect but he was not in custody as of Monday morning. No additional details were immediately available.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the home of the teacher after receiving reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, they discovered 28-year-old Wendy Duan dead from gunshot wounds in her yard.

Teacher of the Year

A neighbor told ABC 13 he heard four gunshots and came outside.

Duan’s killing is believed to be related to domestic violence.

To date it remained unclear what motivated the woman’s murder.

The Alief Independent School District confirmed in a statement that Duan, a popular and much beloved third grade reading and writing teacher had worked as an assistant elementary school teacher since 2017.

In December 2021, Duan was named English as a Second Language (ESL) Teacher of the Year, according to a Facebook post.

‘We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan,’ read a statement from the school district.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.’