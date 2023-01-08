McKinney 9 year old Texas boy stabbed to death by his own father.

Texas dad stabs 9yr old son to death, then stabs self multiple...

McKinney 9 year old boy stabbed to death by his own father at their Texas home as neighbors say nothing appeared wrong an hour earlier before screams came from the house.

A Texas father has been arrested for fatally stabbing his nine-year-old son to death, police said.

The boy was found ‘unconscious and bleeding’ Friday afternoon at the family’s home in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, after police responded to a call from a woman saying that she had found her child ‘gravely injured’ at the scene.

Officers forced their way into the home, where they found the woman’s husband harming himself with a knife.

The man’s son was found with multiple stab wounds in the garage and pronounced dead at the scene. The son’s mother was observed hysterically knocking on neighbor’s doors as she sought help.

The father was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

VIDEO: Neighbor recalls ‘heartbreaking’ scene in McKinney where police say father stabbed son to death @FOX4 MORE: https://t.co/t5CPvi7ofS pic.twitter.com/yKoYLanXCE — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) January 8, 2023

‘Nothing appeared out of the ordinary’

A neighbor speaking with FOX4 said he had just spoken with the father an hour before police arriving, saying that the dad had picked up the 9 year old boy from school and having a normal conversation in the driveway. The neighbor who wished not to be identified said, ‘nothing appeared out of the ordinary.’

It was about an hour later that the neighbor said they heard frantic screaming coming from the father’s house.

‘I was walking the dog earlier and I did see the mother and she was very upset,’ recalled neighbor, Terry Dalessandro.

She said the child’s mother was trying to get help.

‘When I first walked by, she was over at the neighbor’s crying and she came back over to the house and was knocking at the door, frantically, yelling. I couldn’t understand what she was saying,’ Dalessandro told FOX4.

‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to a McKinney family who experienced a tragic death of a 9-year-old boy today,’ police said in a Facebook release.

The boy was a student at Prosper ISD, according to McKinney ISD.

** CAPITAL MURDER INVESTIGATION ** Capital Murder charges are pending against the child’s father at this time. pic.twitter.com/pmyrEOuWCz — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) January 7, 2023

No known motive

Police said there had been no history of prior calls to the family home. Authorities said there was also no history of child protection services being involved.

The father is expected to face capital murder charges and the death penalty if convicted.

It remained unclear what led to the McKinney father stabbing to death his own son.

Police to date declined to release the identities of the father and son.

The community’s thoughts are now with the mother as they struggle to understand what led to the husband murdering the couple’s own 9 year old son.