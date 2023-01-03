Valerie Cipollina released inmate at the Pennsylvania jail where Bryan Kohberger is held reveals the PhD suspect threatening and taunting jail guards along with exposing himself to her.

‘Come into this cell and I’ll show you I’m a creeper.’ In an exclusive it’s been reported that PhD Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger in the days since his arrest on Friday, taunting and threatening jail guards, along with exposing himself to one female inmate in a nearby jail cell at the Pennsylvania jail where he is being held.

According to one female inmate, 50-year-old Valerie Cipollina, told of Kohberger taunting guards, with guards saying they were too scared to go in his cell.

‘I cut them, I’ll cut you,’ Cipillona alleges Kohlberger saying according to the dailymail.

Kohberger who is suspected of slaying four University of Idaho students at their off campus residence in November, held little back according to Cipollina.

The account comes as the woman was held at the Monroe County Jail for six hours on a New Year’s domestic violence charge.

‘You come in here and I’ll cut you,’ Kohberger allegedly yelled at one guard according to the woman. ‘I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me, I don’t give a s**t.’

Cipollina was in a cell catty corner from Kohberger’s in the Monroe County Jail in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. The woman told of being able to see the Phd student’s upper body clearly through the glass, while his lower body was hidden from her.

At first she said she didn’t realize who he was but then heard jail employees discussing him and another inmate told her: ‘That’s the guy who killed those college students.’

Cipollina described him as ‘tall, skinny and young-looking.’

‘He’s acting erratic, rapping, exposing himself and not showing empathy for what he did.’

She said he repeatedly lifted his shirt and she heard the guard tell him several times to put his pants back on. She believes he was trying to expose himself to her.

‘I couldn’t see his genitals because the glass wall only went down so far,’ she told the dailymail.

The woman, Valerie Cipollina, who claims #BryanKohberger exposed himself to her and is taunting guards seems to be telling the truth—at the very least she was booked and released from Monroe Co. Jail pic.twitter.com/cNdXS1hQQg — jiffy 🏳️‍🌈 (@latinartt) January 2, 2023

‘F**k my enemies and foes,’

Cipollina, who lives in Garnerville, New York, was arrested shortly after 3am on New Year’s Day in a hotel in Paradise Township, Pennsylvania, after getting in a fight with her boyfriend.

She was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 6.20am and released at 12.11pm the same day.

‘I could see him through the polycarbonate glass window of his jail cell. He was standing up right against it, yelling out violent rap lyrics,’ Cipollina said.

At one point he yelled out ‘F**k my enemies and foes,’ a line from Lil Wayne’s Multiple Flows. He also sang violent and misogynistic lyrics from Bad Bunny songs, she said.

At one point Cipollina said the jailer who was stationed outside Kohberger’s cell told him to shut up and calm down, to which he replied, ‘Come on in motherf***er. You come in here – let’s talk.’

‘He then screamed at the top of his lungs: ‘Come in all of you. You scared of me? You should be scared of me.

“Personally, what I’m finding out from former friends and former classmates is that, Bryan was bullied.” After the arrest of suspected #IdahoFour killer Bryan Kohberger, a lot of personal information about him has emerged on social media. @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/hvOMrrzf1P pic.twitter.com/PEU0iyjdDb — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 3, 2023

‘Come into this cell and I’ll show you I’m a creeper’

‘You’re going to do nothing to me because I’m going to cut all of you up,’ he allegedly ranted. ‘Come into this cell and I’ll show you I’m a creeper. Come in this cell and I’ll cut you up too.’

A Rambo-style knife was used to carry out the murders, police said, at the six-bedroom rental property, during the early hours of November 13th as the victims slept after a night out.

The murders – the first in Moscow since 2015 – left the small town of 25,000 people in a state of shock and the police desperately searching for answers.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one of felony burglary, prosecutor Bill Thompson said. Idaho is a death penalty state. He is due to be back in court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Kohberger has reneged fighting extradition to Idaho, claiming he is innocent.

Kohberger’s arrest was the culmination of an investigation that had dragged on for nearly seven weeks and had left the Moscow Police Department facing a barrage of criticism and leaving a community on edge.

Kohberger is a PhD college student at Washington State University, within the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, and did not attend the University of Idaho. It has not been revealed whether he knew any of the students he allegedly killed. Social media sleuths pointed to Instagram posts allegedly belonging to Kohberger stalking the two female victims found slain.

He graduated from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May 2022 with a master of arts in criminal justice.

As part of his research Kohberger posted an appeal for help on social media with his research – which was looking at how ’emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime.’

DNA evidence

Law enforcement sources told CNN that Kohberger’s DNA was discovered at the scene of the crime – with officers managing to track down who owned the white Hyundai Elantra seen in the area of the slayings.

Authorities then discovered that he had left the area and traveled to Pennsylvania, where an FBI surveillance team had been tracking the suspect.

Kohberger who had returned to his parents Scranton area property was kept under surveillance, with the FBI watching him for four days, while investigators from Moscow Police and Idaho State Police worked to get an arrest warrant.

Kohberger has no prior arrests, according to public records, so it is unclear how officials got hold of his DNA.