A 12-year-old Oklahoma girl is in custody after allegedly stabbing her 9 year old brother to death at the family home.

Police said the children’s parent was asleep upstairs at their Tulsa residence when the daughter woke them just before midnight on Thursday and said that she had stabbed her brother.

The girl is in juvenile custody with the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit in charge of the investigation. She is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice, according to Tulsa Police.

When officers arrived at the family residence, firefighters and paramedics ‘were already on scene and performing CPR to a 9-year-old male victim,’ police said.

The CPR was performed at the River Bank Plaza Apartments complex, according to Fox 23.

The boy ‘was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery,’ but died due to his injuries shortly after 2:30 a.m. CT, police said.

Neither child has been identified by authorities. No known motive was immediately known.

The fatality is the second homicide in the city of Tulsa nine days into the new year, the Tulsa Police Department Child Crisis Unit said.

Tulsa Police Department Chief Franklin tweeted: ‘All homicides are tragic, but the 2nd homicide of 2023 in Tulsa shows a definitive societal problem. The question is, how does society address a child killing another child?’

Police have not revealed a motive for the killing, stating it will be the court’s burden to uncover intent.

‘Obviously we did some interviews, but interviews with a 12-year-old are very preliminary,’ Captain Richard Meulenberg from the Tulsa Police Department told Fox 23. ‘This, unfortunately, has no easy end or easy path, this is going to be a long, convoluted process that’s going to be extremely taxing on everyone involved in this.’