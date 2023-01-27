PA woman, 26, shoots & kills her parents then self in murder...

Morgan Daub, York County, West Manchester Township, Pennsylvania woman shoots and kills her parents then self in a planned murder suicide pact in which she complained of human rights abuses and decried herself the antichrist.

‘I was the ideal pick for Antichrist.’ A 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman shot dead her parents then herself in a ‘planned’ murder suicide pact after posting a video on YouTube in which she proclaimed to be the Antichrist.

Morgan Daub killed her mom, Deborah, 59, and father, James, 61, with gunshots to the head, before turning the weapon on herself.

Morgan Daub’s death was ruled a suicide while the deaths of her mother, Deborah Daub and father, James Daub were ruled as homicides by the York County Coroner’s Office. All three died by gunshot wounds to the head the York Dispatch reported.

The massacre which took place in the backyard of the family home in York County, West Manchester Township on Wednesday morning just after 11am, happened two months after Daub shared an eight-minute video to YouTube in which she referred to herself as the Antichrist and said she would ‘abdicate the throne of the United Kingdom’.

Authorities in West Manchester Township said ‘the three family members had pre-planned their deaths’.

‘I was the ideal pick for Antichrist, for the devil.’

Detectives who analyzed ‘communications from the family members’ discovered evidence that the killings were pre-planned and all three family members appeared to have agreed to take part in the murder-suicide pact.

Daub posted a video to her YouTube channel on November 26 under the username LionessArising.

In a video titled, ‘Formally Abdicating the Throne of England / the United Kingdom,’ Daub is seen with a mock British accent, before declaring: ‘I, Morgan Elizabeth Daub, York, Pennsylvania, United States of America, do you hereby abdicate the Throne of the United Kingdom.’

Several minutes later, she adds: ‘This is funny… This was the penultimate plan against me and against God. Didn’t know I was the ideal pick for Antichrist, for the devil.’

‘I was the ideal pick for Antichrist.’

A caption posted beneath the video says: ‘This is a public record of my abdicating the throne and cannot and will not be retracted by me.

‘I was not in any way coerced into abdicating. I am of sound mind and body, and I have chosen this of my own free will. Also, I fully intend to sign official documents at the earliest convenience.

‘FOLLOW ME AS I FOLLOW CHRIST!!!’

‘For anyone who doesn’t know me and randomly finds this video, it is quite the long story of how I would be next in line for the throne. All will be told in due time.’

Her most recent upload came the day before the killings – a chilling six-second clip with no audio, titled ‘FOLLOW ME AS I FOLLOW CHRIST!!!’

Daub also posted a 30-minute video in September which said her family were ‘being denied fundamental human rights’.

‘You will find out why I am such a threat soon enough,’ the caption said.

In the video, Daub discusses multiple shadow administrations running the country from the left and the right.

In a note she posted below that video, Morgan Daub wrote:

‘They really f—– with the wrong family.’

‘My family and I are law-abiding American citizens, yet we are being denied fundamental human rights. We are daily enduring all manner of harassment and illegal, unconstitutional surveillance.

‘The majority of this is, shall we say, most likely being executed by Donald Trump’s military and intel agencies.’

Adding, ‘They really f—– with the wrong family.’

In a Facebook post, the West Manchester Police Dept stated: ‘At this stage of the investigation, we do not believe that there is any danger to the public and the surrounding community.

‘Final determination of the cause and manner of death is pending. The situation is believed to be an event within the family and officers continue to investigate and collect information surrounding this tragedy.

‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of the Daubs.’

No criminal charges will be filed, the coroner’s office stated. Nor will there be any autopsies, because the investigation was consistent with the evidence found at the scene.