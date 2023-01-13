Marco Murilo 13yr old LA boy stabbed to death at Chic-fil-A

13yr old LA boy stabbed to death at Chic-fil-A getting meal

Marco Murilo 13 year old teenage boy stabbed to death while getting food at Chic-fil-A downtown Los Angeles location after altercation turned physical.

A 13-year-old boy getting food with his friends at a Chick-fil-A in downtown Los Angeles earlier this week was stabbed to death by a group of teens the LAPD said.

Marco Murilo, from Rialto, became embroiled in a brawl that erupted outside the fast food place at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets.

The teenager was stabbed by one of the attackers just as officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Traffic Services Division were trying to break up the fracas, reported KTLA.

The 13-year-old was administered first aid and then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

‘Marco was a good kid with good intentions and a good soul,’ the boy’s aunt, Alexis Lopez, told ABC Eyewitness News.

‘Turn yourself in!’

Police said that in the course of their investigation, they learned that Murillo and the person suspected of stabbing him had a verbal argument that quickly escalated to physical violence.

The slain boy’s mother, Lorena Lopez, said there is nothing to suggest her son knew his attacker, or any of the other teens who were involved in the ’incident’.

‘As far as I know my son’s never seen these guys a day in his life,’ Lopez told Eyewitness News.

No information on any arrests was released, but at least one person of interest was seen on video being detained at the scene. Police were reportedly looking for another individual.

Cops provided a description of the suspect, saying that he is a Hispanic male between ages 14 and 17 with a medium build and height.

A makeshift memorial has sprung up at the site of the stabbing, with family and friends coming in droves to leave candles, flowers and balloons in Murillo’s honor.

A vigil was held to pay tribute to the youth, described as a person with goodness in his heart. Marco’s loved ones are remembering him with handwritten messages and photographs.

Amanda Patterson while attending an emotional vigil called on his killer to turn himself in.

‘It’s the right thing to do,’ Patterson said. ‘The mom doesn’t deserve to bury her 13-year-old son.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Gonzales with LAPD at (213)-996-4142. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-222-TIPS.