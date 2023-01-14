Jealous husband who decapitated newlywed wife stole beer where she worked and...

Jared Dicus, Waller County, Texas man who decapitated newly-wed wife, Anggy Diaz caught on video strolling to store, stealing beer and chugging it after murdering wife. Victim’s friend told of jealous and possessive husband.

‘She is mine.’ A Texas husband accused of decapitating his newlywed wife of four months was caught on video, strolling into the store where she worked, steeling a beer and then drinking it outside.

Cops say the possessive husband, Jared Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Anggy Diaz — upon police arriving at the macabre crime scene Wednesday.

Anggy Diaz’s mutilated body was discovered at the couple’s home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, with her head apart from the rest of the corpse, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry.

In the video footage (see below) taken at the Chepes meat market where Anggy worked, Dicus’ car can be seen arriving around 11:40am, the following morning after the alleged crime FOX26 reports. Wearing a T-shirt and jeans, he is captured on another video grabbing a beer from the fridge then casually strolling past the counter and out of the store, then taking a drink in the parking lot.

Investigators eventually found a knife, the presumed murder weapon, and Diaz’s missing head on the property. Previous reports told the knife attached to the woman’s head.

A friend of the victim told the nypost that Diaz had confided her new husband was a jealous person.

‘He posted a video saying, ‘She is mine,’ to social media, and it was weird because no one was questioning that….it was out of no where,’ said the friend, who asked not to be named.

Diaz and her friend had known each other for nearly four years. Diaz, a Nicaraguan migrant, had worked at the Hispanic store-restaurant and recently became a fitness coach.

Her friend, a former co-worker, last saw each other at a Christmas party less than a month ago — which Dicus abruptly stormed out of.

‘Everyone was having a good time and he left looking really upset,’ the victim’s friend revealed.

Diaz’s friend believes the newly-wed was dealing with domestic violence.

‘She never said there were any problems; maybe she was just embarrassed to admit her relationship wasn’t perfect,’ she added.

Previous episodes of domestic violence

Cops said the couple were known to them, with Guidry stating: ‘There have been prior calls, disturbance-wise, but nothing to this effect, to this level of violence’.

The couple married in October in a private ceremony — surprising friends and family members who were not invited, said the confidante.

‘She told me they eventually wanted to have kids, but I told her to avoid getting pregnant so quickly,’ the woman urged Diaz. ‘I told her to get to know him more and enjoy just being a couple.’

Friends and family of the victim are raising funds for the 21-year-old’s funeral through a GoFundMe page. Diaz will likely be buried in the Houston area, where her mother and aunt live, her friend said.