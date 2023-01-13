: About author bio at bottom of article.

Anggy Diaz newlywed wife of 4 months decapitated by Jared Dicus, Waller County, Texas husband. Social media portrayed loving happy home life.

A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife of four months, with the victim’s headless body found at the home.

Arresting authorities told of finding the ‘dismembered’ remains of Anggy Diaz, 21, including her severed head, found at the home, covered in blood.

Jared Dicus, 21 was arrested upon confessing to decapitating his newlywed wife of less than four months according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry.

The couple had been married for less than four months. It is thought the woman was murdered late Tuesday, some hours after making a final Instagram boast earlier that day.

A knife investigators believe to be the murder weapon (with the victim’s head attached) was found at the home, KPRC reported.

Prior history of domestic violence

The law enforcement officials said there have been prior incidents involving the couple.

‘There have been prior calls, disturbance-wise, but nothing to this effect, to this level of violence,’ Guidry told reporters Thursday.

The woman is believed to be dead since around 11pm the night before her body was found after Dicus’ family members called law enforcement to their home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard.

The call came in around 4.45pm.

The couple live in a cottage behind his parents’ house outside of Houston.

Dicus’ parents told deputies their son came inside their home made statement that prompted them to check the cottage.

The parents then found Diaz’s body and called 911.

‘Merry Christmas my beautiful wife,’

‘That’s the world we live in today, it’s a gruesome scene,’ Guidry said during a press conference. ‘Both sides of these families will be altered by it.’

The sheriff said Diaz is a Nicaraguan citizen.

Officials say they expect Dicus to be charged with murder.

Just two weeks ago, Diaz had posted a picture of herself and her husband on Christmas day to her Instagram, wishing her friends and family a ‘happy merry Christmas.’

‘Merry Christmas my beautiful wife,’ Dicus responded to the post, calling his wife a ‘trophy.’

Diaz last posted to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of her lunch just hours before investigators believe she was brutally killed by her husband.

No known motive

In a post on her 20th birthday in October 2021, Diaz wrote ‘Solo puedo dar gracias a Dios por bendecirme tanto’ which translates to ‘I can only thank God for blessing me so much.’

The local judge who married the couple shared a post remembering Diaz and stating his intention for taking down their marriage photo.

‘As with many of you, I’m greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families,’ Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said.

‘Out of respect for the families, I have taken down my photo with the couple and the post announcing their marrriage, primarily due to the insensitive nature of some comments that were being made on that post,’ he continued.

The judge said he is ‘confident’ justice will be brought for Diaz and her family.

‘This matter will now go through the our court system, and I am confident that the Waller County Sheriff’s Office and the Waller County District Attorney’s Office will see to it that justice is served,’ Duhon wrote.

Not immediately clear is what led to the husband so savagely murdering his wife.