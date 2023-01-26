Investment firm founder, 46, jumps to his suicide death from Times Square Bar 54 days after wife filing for divorce. Previous history of domestic disputes and money issues.

The founder of an investment firm plunged to his suicide death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said.

The 46-year-old man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said the nypost reported.

He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said.

Two people at the 54th floor rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911 saying she heard a loud noise.

The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Wife filed for divorce days earlier

Law enforcement sources told the nypost that police were called to the man’s home twice in 2008 over domestic disputes with his wife. One of the arguments was over finances.

Court records show that the couple had filed for divorce on Tuesday.

Sources said the man was a founder and partner at a Connecticut-based investment company.

‘We are truly heartbroken at the situation that occurred this evening outside our rooftop bar, and we are keeping the victim’s family and friends in our thoughts and hearts,’ Tom Blundell, the general manager of Hyatt Centric Times Square, said in a statement.

‘We are working closely with local authorities. The safety and wellbeing of all our colleagues, hotel guests and Bar 54 guests remains a top priority, and at this time, as a result of this tragic incident, we will keep the door to the bar’s outdoor space locked at all times,’ Blundell said through a spokesperson.

This is the second time in less than four months a person plunged from the same hotel bar.

In October, aspiring model Elizabeth Gaglewski, of Queens, fell from Bar 54 before hitting a 27th-floor balcony, the NYPD said. Staff had attempted to stop the 26-year-old woman from jumping as she stood on the ledge, sources told media.

It remained unclear what led to the investment founder seemingly taking their own life in the latest of suicide jumps from NYC buildings in recent months.