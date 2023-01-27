: About author bio at bottom of article.

Dale Cheney, New Canaan, Connecticut investment banker jumps to his suicide death from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric in Times Square.

A Connecticut investment banker jumped to his suicide death from a rooftop bar in New York City, a day after filing for divorce.

Dale Cheney, 46, committed suicide on Wednesday at 6.30pm, leaping from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric in Times Square.

Cheney, a father-of-three, filed for divorce from his wife, Lauren Cheney, 44, a day earlier.

Cheney’s family in New Canaan, Connecticut, declined to comment on Thursday.

Law enforcement sources told the nypost that police were called to the man’s former Upper East Side home twice in 2008 over domestic disputes with his wife. One of the arguments was over finances.

Cheney founded T-street Capital in 2013 in Darien, Connecticut, about 40 miles northeast of Manhattan, according to public records.

The independent growth equity firm partners with entrepreneurs and management teams through capital investment, strategic acquisitions and other opportunities according to its website.

Cheney was also a board member and investor at six different companies in four states, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before starting his own firm, he worked as an investment principal at Citicorp Venture Capital dating back to 2007, and prior to that was at Goldman Sachs for two years beginning in 2005.

He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University, according to the online profile.

Dale and his wife Lauren live in a sprawling six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in New Canaan, an affluent Connecticut suburb. They bought their home in 2018 for $1.6million.

Not immediately clear is if the husband had undergone recent business failings and was embroiled in debts and or losses.