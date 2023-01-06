Bryan Kohberger meticulously cleaned his white Hyundai Elantra car, along with putting trash in his neighbor’s bin, and wearing gloves on numerous occasions, seemingly to avoid DNA being picked up.

A report has told of PhD Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger ‘meticulously’ cleaning his white Hyundai Elantra car meticulously in the aftermath of the slaying of four University of Idaho college students. The report citing law enforcement also told of the PhD murder suspect being seen wearing surgical gloves several times before his eventual arrest last week along with going out of the way to dispose of trash in his neighbor’s bin.

The criminology doctoral student ‘cleaned his car, inside and outside, not missing an inch,’ the source, who was briefed on observations made by investigators in the lead-up to Kohberger’s arrest, told CNN on condition of anonymity.

Kohberger, 28, was also seen wearing gloves multiple times outside his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, before he was arrested there on Dec. 30, the source told CNN.

The PhD student — who had been under surveillance for four days — at one point was observed leaving the house about 4 a.m. and putting bags in the neighbors’ garbage bins, the source added. The action led to many on social media claiming the actions were tantamount to an individual keen to avoid any DNA being picked up.

Agents recovered items from the Kohbergers’ garbage bins and the bags they saw him put into the neighbors’ bins — and the contents were sent to the Idaho Crime Lab.

The source also said a Pennsylvania State Police SWAT team carried out a ‘dynamic entry’ on Dec. 30 by breaking down the door and windows.

The FBI also released a report describing how the Idaho murder suspect got a new license plate just five days after the November 13th murders of the four college victims..

Kohberger, a PhD student in criminal justice at Washington State University, faces first-degree murder charges and one count of burglary in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger made his initial court appearance in Idaho on Thursday after he was booked into the Latah County Jail following his extradition from Pennsylvania.

Authorities have released the 19-page probable cause affidavit that led to a judge to issue his arrest warrant.

The most damning evidence gathered included DNA sample taken from Kohberger’s family’s home trash in Pennsylvania matched DNA found on the snap button enclosure of a knife sheath found at the murder scene.

Other cited evidence included;

Kohberger visited the house at least 12 times before the murder

Suspect turned his phone off on the night of the killings to avoid detection

The document shed light of the seven-week probe by Moscow, Idaho, police and FBI that many believed to be going cold before Kohberger was arrested.

Kohberger who remains held without bail is scheduled to next appear in court on January 12 for a status hearing.