Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill Louisiana cheerleaders killed by Officer David Cauthron during high speed police chase of home invasion suspect. Addis cop now faces negligence charges while Tyquel Zanders is to face manslaughter charges.

Was it worth the risk? A police officer has been charged following a high speed police chase of a home invasion suspect led to the officer running a red light and colliding into a vehicle and killing two cheerleaders in Louisiana.

Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, who both attended Brusly High School were killed when their car was struck by a police cruiser Saturday morning on a state highway. A third person in the car was critically injured.

Officer David Cauthron, who works for the police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ reported.

The cop was charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.

The school’s cheerleading team released a statement on Facebook regarding the girls’ passing.

Reckless pursuit

‘As we mourn the tragic deaths of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill please keep their families, friends, and the BHS community in your thoughts and prayers. Their enthusiasm and bright smiles will be missed more than can be imagined.’

Several people close to Maggie and Caroline posted tributes to the school’s Facebook page recounting their fond memories of the girls.

At the time, police were pursuing a 24-year-old suspect Tyquel Zanders who allegedly broke into a family member’s home and stole their car.

The chase started in Baton Rouge when Zanders broke into a home and took the keys, police said.

During the chase through multiple parishes, Louisiana’s version of counties, the 24-year-old ran red lights and reached speeds of 110 mph, according to police documents.

Arrest documents reveal that officers tried to pull Zanders over while in Baton Rouge.

When Zanders refused to stop, the chase began.

Home invasion suspect now faces manslaughter charges

As police chased the man through the town of Brusly, an Addis police vehicle crashed into another vehicle, killing the two teenage girls, who were not involved in the theft, according to The Advocate.

Liam Dunn, Maggie’s brother and a University of Louisiana Lafayette freshman, was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He is currently in critical condition.

The wanted man drove the stolen car back across the Mississippi River and was apprehended when the vehicle stalled.

Zanders will be charged with two counts of manslaughter, as well as home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, police said.

On Sunday, Clayton questioned the decision of the police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.

‘That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence. The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts,’ Clayton said.

‘Is it worth the risk?’

‘For these kids to not to have been able to start the New Year is inexcusable, but we’ll follow the facts first,’ Clayton added. ‘I just can’t put my arms around why the officer was driving at that rate of speed in pursuit of this vehicle. This officer is facing some serious issues.

‘If it involves putting human life in danger, stop the damn pursuit,’ Clayton said. ‘It’s just not worth the risk.’

In terms of the suspect’s role in the crash, Clayton said: ‘He put the chain of events into play. He’s responsible for all the reactions to his actions. He’s facing two counts, and if that poor kid doesn’t survive, he’ll face another.’

‘He is facing well over 100 years in prison and we plan to fully prosecute him,’ Clayton said.