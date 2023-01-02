Brianna Workman homeless Oregon woman shoves toddler onto Portland tracks in latest incident of violent crime in the city. Bystander saves child.

A homeless Oregon woman has been captured on surveillance video pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks while the child and mother were waiting at a Portland train station, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Brianna Lace Workman, 32, is alleged to have shoving the child face-first onto the tracks of the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland without ‘provocation,’ on Thursday.

A bystander rescued the child from the tracks before a train came.

The 3-year-old suffered a severe headache and a red mark on their forehead from hitting their face on the track, the release said.

Surveillance video released by the district attorney’s office of the incident appears to show the suspect jump up from where she was sitting on a bench on the platform and push the child, who was standing in front of her.

Workman upon her arrest was charged with attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person.

The DA’s office has recommended that Workman remain in custody.

Her attorney said in a statement: ‘At Ms. Workman’s request, I am not requesting her release at this time, but I am objecting to the state’s motion of preventative detention.’

The woman, with no fixed address is being held without bond.

Portland in the grips of an unrelenting homeless crises continues to see a rise in violent crime and rampant open drug abuse. Portland set a record for murders in 2021.

Oregon’s homelessness crisis has been fueled by a housing shortage, the coronavirus pandemic and high drug addiction rates.

Streets are overrun with tent cities and littered with trash. The fissure has led to both locals and tourists avoiding the downtown area, with shop vendors complaining of frequent offenders, as security officers haplessly watch on.