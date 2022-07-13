Donald Pierce Portland man, 82, dies after unprovoked attack at bus stop at the hands of Keffer J. White. Victim was set on along with 88yr old man who survived attack.

An 82-year-old Portland died of injuries he suffered last month when he was viciously beaten during an unprovoked attack at a bus stop, authorities said.

Donald A. Pierce’s manner of death was determined to be a homicide by blunt trauma, the Portland Police Bureau said of the 82 year old who mortally succumbed on Thursday to injuries sustained last month Oregon Live reported.

Pierce and a second elderly victim, 88-year-old man Edward Lichtenstein, were at a bus stop in downtown Portland just before 8:30 p.m. on June 25 when a man attacked them without warning, police said.

Officers spotted the assault in progress while on another call in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Hall Street.

The suspect repeatedly punched and kicked both elderly victims and continued to assault them after they fell to the ground, according to witnesses and video evidence obtained by police.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Keffer J. White, was arrested at the scene Oregon Live previously reported. .

First responders rushed Pierce and the other victim to a local hospital. Pierce suffered critical, life-threatening injuries while the 88-year-old man’s injuries were considered serious but non-life threatening. The 88-year-old has since been treated and released from the hospital.

In a previously affidavit filed in court, Deputy District Attorney Nicole M. Hermann wrote Lichtenstein and his wife and Pierce had been waiting for a bus at the stop when White began to yell at them, along with making fun of the two men for being elderly, before suddenly setting on them in an unprovoked attack.

White has remained in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center on two charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted murder along with an outstanding warrant on two felony charges.

White has a string of felony convictions in Oregon stretching back to at least 2011, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, strangulation and assault.

Police said homicide detectives have taken the case and additional charges are pending against White FOX News reported.