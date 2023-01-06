6 year old boy shoots Virginia elementary teacher at Richneck elementary school in Newport News during altercation in class. Incident comes a week after ‘shiny gold bullets’ were brought to school by student.

A six year-old boy has been arrested after authorities say he deliberately shot his first-grade teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her in critical condition.

Newport News Police took the student, who has not been publicly identified, into custody. The female teacher, who is in her 30s, has also not been identified and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center. Social media indicated the educator having been shot in the abdomen and in life threatening condition.

‘The individual is a six-year-old student and is right now in police custody,‘ Newport News Chief Scott Drew said at a press conference on Friday. ‘This was not an accidental shooting.

‘It was in a classroom, an altercation took place there,’ he said.

The incident unfolded at Richneck Elementary School, a school for kids aged five to nine, just before 2pm, Friday afternoon. No children were harmed and police are working to figure out how the child was able to access the weapon. The student according to police was apprehended within minutes of the ‘episode’.

A six-year-old student shot a teacher inside an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia, leaving the educator with “life-threatening” injuries, police say. The child has been identified as the suspect and in police custody. @PierreThomas reports. https://t.co/hljHrnDolJ pic.twitter.com/lKmyOOjj9T — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 7, 2023

Shiny gold bullets brought to school by student previous week

A grandmother of one of the students told media a student brought ‘shiny gold bullets’ to school last week. It was unclear if it is the same child who was taken into custody today.

The grandmother said the child had allegedly ‘brought bullets to school last week and said he would bring his gun.’

‘A parent told the school they did nothing, now look,’ she wrote on Facebook.

Speaking to the dailymail, the woman said: ‘The parents outside stated that their child told them a kid brought golden shiny bullets to school and was thinking about bringing his gun. The student told the parent, who informed the school. And the school just yesterday got back to the parent saying the parent of the kid said it was a nerf bullet and the parent said nerf bullets aren’t shiny and gold.’

During Friday’s press conference, Superintendent George Parker said the school has the capability of metal detecting students. The school official emphasized that schools do not perform the test on every student, every day, but said every school in the district has the capability to do so.

‘When we have a perceived threat or issue, we do random metal detection on those days,’ Parker said on Friday.

It is unclear if the school had enhanced testing after the bullet claim the previous week, and if not, why?

Gun violence in the U.S

‘Today, our students got a lesson in gun violence,’ Parker said. ‘We need to keep the guns out of the hands of our young people.’

The incident led to enraged parents demanding the town do ‘something’ to address the gun problem.

‘Guns, that’s the biggest problem in this country,’ the parent hailing from the U.K told WTKR. ‘Why is there a seven-year-old with a bloody gun? … How does a seven-year-old have a gun?

‘I’m only here because my husband is in the military. Otherwise, I would not have chosen to come to this country.’

Superintendent Parker said the school would be closed on Monday to address the ‘mental health of our staff and students.’

Police say the incident is no longer an active situation, and it was an isolated incident.

I don’t mean to belabor the obvious, but: a) How does a 6yr old get a gun?

b) How does said 6yr old transport the gun?

c) How does he get it into school? Lunchbox?

d) How does he know how to fire it?

Unanswered questions

Said Police Chief Drew according to the Daily Press: ‘We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting. We had a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired.’

A six-year-old girl who witnessed the shooting said her classmate shot the female teacher ‘on purpose’ and the educator fell to her knees.

A parent of a fourth-grade student said she received a text from the school that the shooting happened and that the suspect was in custody.

‘My heart stopped. I was freaking out, very nervous. Just wondering if that one person was my son,’ parent, Joselin Glover told the Daily Press.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids addressed the incident, saying in a statement: ‘Today’s incident highlights, yet again, the need to prioritize in this nation, the protection of our schools, our students and the communities who care for them.

‘Yet again, in another school in this nation; students are facing fear – instead of joy; lessons in violence – instead of peace. UNTIL those lessons change, our work continues.’