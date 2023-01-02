Makyan Mercer & Janaeah Negash arrested after fantastic brawl over late boarding at Miami airport after attacking Frontier Airlines worker.

‘Get off of me!’ Two women were arrested after cellphone video captured them embroiled in a wild brawl with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport earlier this week.

The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed our ‘collective heroes’ Makyan Mercer, 20, and Janaeah Negash, 21, both of Durham, North Carolina participating in the altercation just after 9:30 a.m, Tuesday morning at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.

Miami-Dade Police said the two women were not allowed to board their flight to Atlanta after showing up 45 minutes late, leading to the ‘upset’ women confronting staff.

A verbal argument escalated with Mercer, throwing a plastic sign holder at an employee, causing her to suffer a cut on her face, an arrest report said.

Officers took Mercer into custody, at which point Negash, attempted to interfere with the arrest, getting between the officers and screaming, ‘Don’t touch her!’ an arrest report cited by NBC 6 Miami stated.

Define airport etiquette?

At one point, Negash, sporting bright pink hair is seen kicking her feet and trying to crawl away on her stomach while screaming, ‘Get off of me!’ at the top of her lungs.

Mercer is filmed lying face down on the floor with her hands restrained behind her back.

Negash was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest with violence and disorderly conduct. Mercer was charged with aggravated battery, resisting arrest with violence and disorderly conduct.

The set upon employee was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and was treated for the injury.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines said the two women had become aggressive when they were told it was past the designated cut-off time for check-in.

‘We are providing our full support to the injured team member and are appalled by the conduct of the two customers who were ultimately arrested. Both will be permanently banned from flying with us in the future,’ the statement read.

The two women were released from jail after posting $500 bond each.

Makyan Mercer and Janaeah Negash are due back in Florida court on Feb. 23.