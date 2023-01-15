Kayla Green Mt Vernon rival cheerleader gets 3-9yrs jail in stabbing death

15 year old girl sentenced to 3 – 9 years jail in the rival stabbing death of Kayla Green Mt Vernon cheerleader during basketball celebration.

A New York teenage girl will spend between three to 9 years in jail after pleading guilty to the stabbing death of a rival cheerleader.

The un-named 15-year-old cheerleader juvenile was sentenced to serve jail time after pleading guilty to the stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green, a member of a rival cheerleading squad in Mount Vernon, New York in April, 2022.

The three to 9 years jail sentencing follows the juvenile pleading guilty to a first degree charge of manslaughter in a plea deal, ABC7NY reported.

As a juvenile, the maximum sentence the 15yr old could have received was 3 to 10 years, the district attorney’s office said.

Green’s mother, Laverne Gordon, was not satisfied with the sentence, in which the mother talked about the pain she will forever feel at losing her promising daughter.

‘Difficult to comprehend…’

‘Justice did not occur today. Mockery did,’ Gordon, said in court. ‘My family is broken and our heart will never mend from this loss of my daughter.’

‘Her killer gets to get out in three years to live her life, have family, have a career. My daughter will never see that,’ Gordon added outside of a White Plains courtroom.

Green was attacked after a rally held by Mount Vernon to celebrate a basketball championship in April 2022. The attacker was a 15-year-old armed with a knife that she had shown off on social media earlier on April 8.

The motive for the crime was described as ‘difficult to comprehend,’ according to WCBS.

‘A long-standing rivalry between two cheerleading squads in the city of Mount Vernon,’ said Westchester County Judge Susan Cacace.

Cacace says the defendant, who is not being named due to her age, had a history of violent conduct.

Prosecutors say there’s no way to truly understand what set her on her deadly path.

This was when she got stabbed pic.twitter.com/eigMNM4gvL — Alley Mona’e (@Alley_Monae) April 11, 2022

‘intentional, senseless and vicious, intentional crime…’

‘This was an intentional, senseless and vicious, intentional crime, which has caused immeasurable pain,’ prosecutor James Bavero said.

The 15-year-old expressed remorse in court, reading a statement through tears.

‘I think of all the different choices I could have made that day that would have left Kayla alive and saved her family this heartache. But that is why everyone is here today because I made bad choices,’ read the statement in part.

The judge pointed to a hopeful sign, saying the 15-year-old has been thriving in detention, and she hopes the teen is on a path to make something of her life.

The district attorney’s office said the teen will be held in a juvenile detention center until she turns 18, when she’ll be transferred to prison.