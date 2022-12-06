Kenia Osorio Houston woman killed in murder suicide by jilted ex boyfriend in front of 8yr old daughter as trio pulled into Texas Children’s Hospital.

An ‘obsessed’ former boyfriend shot dead a mother of two children outside a Texas hospital before then taking his own life. The suspected murder suicide played out in front of the woman’s 8 year old daughter as the trio pulled into Texas Children’s Hospital.

The body of Kenia Osorio, 32, was found inside the vehicle, next to the dead body of her boyfriend, who has not been named. The woman’s terrified 8-year-old girl was unharmed in the back seat.

The bloodshed took place shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, as the couple and the child arrived in a car at the Houston medical center.

Investigators say Osorio and the man were traveling in a car together to the hospital to seek medical attention for the woman’s daughter, reported Fox 26.

When they pulled into the parking lot on the West Campus, the man allegedly shot Osorio as she tried to exit the car, and then turned the gun on himself in the front passenger seat. The woman’s daughter was sitting in the backseat was not physically hurt.

Victim had decided to go back to estranged husband

According to the woman’s family, the boyfriend was incensed that Osorio had decided to get back together with her estranged husband.

‘As far as we know, he pretty much got obsessed because she decided to work things out with her husband and get back together with him,’ said Carlos Rivera, who is Osorio’s brother according to ABC13.

‘Everything happened in front of my niece. I’m sure it’s hard for her to deal with that,’ Rivera said.

Osorio’s family that said the 32-year-old woman was married but going through a divorce with her husband, and that a few months ago she began dating the gunman.

Recently, however, Osorio and her estranged spouse decided to patch things up and stay in the marriage for the sake of their two children.

The family said they only met the man once prior to the tragic shooting on Sunday and did not know anything about him. They were unaware of other domestic violence issues prior to the shooting.

Osorio’s daughter and son are now in the care of their distraught father.