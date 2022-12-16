Robert Sundin California marine veteran, 70, shot dead defending Teresa Brasher Vallejo waitress during armed robbery.

A California marine veteran has been hailed a hero after giving up his own life defending a waitress during an armed robbery at a Vallejo restaurant early Thursday morning, last week.

Despite Robert Sundin’s best efforts, the 70 year old veteran and restaurant regular was killed on December 8th coming to the aid of the restaurant worker according to Fox 2.

‘He saved my life. That’s the type of person he was. He saved my life. He’s always going to be my guardian angel for life,’ Teresa Brasher told the outlet.

Sundin, a married father who worked in the VA healthcare system, would arrive at Scotty’s Restaurant at Tennessee and Tuolumne streets every weekday morning, at 5:30 a.m.

Brasher noted, ‘God wasn’t ready for me. But they had a place for Bob up there.’

‘He’ll always be my hero for life.’

On that fateful Thursday morning, Brasher noticed a man in a hoodie and ski mask riding an electric scooter.

She said, ‘He came up to my door, and he pointed his finger at me. He was pointing at my purse. I don’t know if he used his finger or a gun.’

At that point, Sundin, a Scotty’s regular, exited his vehicle.

Brasher continued, ‘The guy grabs him. And I can see Bob pulling away like that, and that’s when I heard the gunshot go off.’

Sundin was dead at the scene as the shooter fled.

Brasher added, ‘He’s my hero. He’ll always be my hero for life.’

According to Fox 2, Sundin would sit in the same seat every morning, reading the newspaper and making small talk, while restaurant staff would cook up his regular order.

Scotty’s owner, Nay Ung, said of Sundin, ‘That’s what makes it hard. He was just such a wonderful man. It was just somebody you come across, and you feel comfortable talking to him.’

Sundin was a volunteer at First Assembly of God, a Fairfield church.

Pastor Eric Lura said, ‘If there was a need he saw at the church, he met it. He was the first person to arrive and last to leave.’