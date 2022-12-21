Richard Engle OKC man robs Starbucks tip jar after refused refund

Richard Engle Oklahoma City man robs Starbucks tip jar after refused $1.25 refund. Is followed out the door by worker only to reverse vehicle into employee.

An Oklahoma man has been accused of robbing a Starbucks coffee shop when the store refused to refund his wife $1.25, according to police.

Richard Engle, 61, of Harrah went to Starbucks in Edmond, Oklahoma City with his wife on Sunday evening.

Police said the man’s wife asked staff members for a refund on a drink she purchased recently for $1.25, only to be denied the refund and told to call the corporate office.

The woman then walked out of the store, only to have her husband, Engle, return.

Engle was also denied a refund on his wife’s behalf, police said, and when one of the employees turned their back on him, he took money from the tip jar on the counter.

Engle according to an arrest report was able to grab one dollar from the jar.

As Engle walked out, police said, he was followed by an employee at the store who took a photo of the license plate on his car. As the employee was snapping a picture of the license plate, Engle backed his vehicle into the employee a few times.

Police were able to track Engle down at his home and took him into custody. He faces charges of robbery and assault.