Blake Reign homeless Florida male model arrested pleasuring self inside Miami Beach Starbucks in front of horrified patrons. Alyssa DiMaria captures video of disturbing scene.

When the ‘feeling’ overtakes you …

A self-proclaimed homeless male model was arrested for inappropriately touching themselves in front of patrons at a Miami Beach Starbucks on Friday, according to reports.

Blake Reign, 27, was allegedly ‘observed’ by several witnesses ‘pleasuring himself’ at the coffee retailer on Collins Avenue and 29th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Witness, Alyssa DiMaria said she was in the shop when she used her phone to record him.

‘What are you [expletive] doing? Get the [expletive] out! It’s disgusting!’ the woman is heard yelling at Reign in the video, obtained by Local10 News.

Refused to stop

Reign, wearing a white shirt, underpants and white socks and unbothered (indeed…) nonchalantly continues stroking himself in front of an American flag in the coffee shop — while looking around at the 20 to 30 patrons who are watching on in disbelief.

Two females from NYC visiting Florida said Reign was ‘focusing on them’ as he then followed them outside the store.

DiMaria said he did it for about 15 minutes before officers finally arrived. At that point, Reign took off running, according to the arrest report.

Reign allegedly refused to comply with cops’ orders, and they shot him with a dart-firing stun gun. The wanted man was seen pulling the darts out of his body and running off again.

During the chase, cops shot Reign roughly eight times before he was finally subdued. Police used ‘closed fist distraction blows’ and kicked him in the lower back area as well, according to the arrest report.

One of the officers was injured after he fell during the foot chase.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took Reign to Mount Sinai Medical Center. He is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct in an establishment, and resisting an officer without violence. His bond has been set at $700.

It remained unclear if the ‘restless’ man was on drugs or other substances during the act.

During arraignment, Reign was combative with the judge, telling them that he was from NY while insisting that ‘he did not commit what they said I did…’

Records show Reign held in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Sunday. Not immediately clear is what ‘modeling campaigns’, if any, Reign had previously appeared in…