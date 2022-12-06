: About author bio at bottom of article.

Gary Stanton Kentucky murder suicide: Louisville man kills wife, Njoki Muchemi, their two daughters then self at Valley Station home. No known murder.

A Kentucky man is thought to have shot dead his wife and two daughters before taking his own life in a suspected murder-suicide over the weekend.

Police identified the gunman as Gary Stanton, 60, who allegedly fatally shot his wife, Mary Stanton, 49, and the couple’s two daughters; Adrianna Stanton, 17, and Brianna Stanton, 11.

All four were found deceased at the family Valley Station home on Saturday. Since then, Louisville Metro police have said Gary fatally shot the three victims and turned the gun on himself, WDRB reported.

The Jefferson County medical examiner said Mary and Adrianna were shot multiple times while Brianna was shot once, according to WHAS.

Emily Muchemi told WDRB-TV that ‘nothing seemed off‘ about her sister, Mary Stanton, earlier that week.

Wife of Kenyan heritage

Muchemi told WDRB that Mary Stanton had recently started a job at an adult daycare center in Louisville after working to become a registered nurse. Adrianna Stanton was a senior at duPont Manual High School and Brianna Stanton attended Noe Middle School, Muchemi said.

She and Mary had recently lost their father.

‘Our hearts are not even healed from dad’s sudden death and now this,’ Muchemi told WDRB.

Of note, Emily and sister Mary, hail from Kenyan descent, with the deceased wife also going by the name of Njoki Muchemi.

According to WHAS, the Stanton’s was ‘a normal traditional family within the neighborhood.’

Life Church Louisville Lead pastor Patrick Bissig told WHAS that his church had interacted with the family multiple times before, but they were never close.

‘We saw them on holidays: Christmas, New Year’s, Easter. From the outside looking in, it looked like your traditional happy family,’ he added.

A motive in this case has not been disclosed. The incident remains under investigation, but Louisville police Major Micah Scheu said they are investigating it as a triple murder-suicide, according to WLKY.