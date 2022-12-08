Christopher Jean Baptiste shoots fiancé’s family, including fatally killing her father, injuring her mother and sister, then shooting self dead after demanding they move out of Fall River, Massachusetts residence he shared with his wife to be.

The wedding is officially off. A Massachusetts man fatally shot his fiancée’s father and wounded her sister and mother before turning the gun on himself following an argument over living arrangements.

Police responded to a Fall River residence early Wednesday morning after the shooter’s fiancée called and reported that her betrothed, 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste, had shot three of her family members and then himself, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn told WCVB.

The fiancee’s family had moved into the young couple’s home several months ago while they looked for another place to live, officials said.

Jean Baptiste told his fiancée Tuesday that he wanted her family to leave, according to the DA’s office. Hours later, he allegedly told her that her family had to leave immediately while holding a gun.

Jean Baptiste started fighting with his fiancée’s 69-year-old father, Hubert Labasquin, and at one point he was shot.

Outstayed their welcome

While the fiancee phoned 911, Jean Baptiste allegedly shot her mother and sister before himself.

Labasquin was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Jean Baptiste was declared dead at Saint Anne’s Hospital.

The fiancée’s mother, a 59-year-old woman, and 25-year-old sister, were taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Not immediately clear is why the fiancee’s family had moved in with the engaged couple and how long they had planned to stay and where they had been living prior to their arrival.

This incident is currently under investigation by prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives and the Fall River Police, the district attorney said.