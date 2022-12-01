Ahmad Shareef Philadelphia man decapitates Leila Al Raheel

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Ahmad Shareef Philadelphia man decapitates romantic partner Leila Al Raheel at home full of non stop chaos according to neighbors.

A 34 year old man has been accused of decapitating his ‘romantic partner’ at her Philadelphia home according to reports.

Ahmad Shareef was apprehended shortly after attempting to flee the home where authorities came across the macabre scene of a deceased 41 year old woman on the kitchen floor, with her head severed, Tuesday early afternoon.

Sources say the victim was Shareef’s partner and that he had a history of domestic disturbances involving multiple family members.

Family identified the victim as Leila Al Raheel.

Shareef was reportedly covered in blood when he was arrested while cowering behind bushes just a few blocks from the scene.

‘A house of horrors’

Neighbors told media that they were not surprised by the deadly stabbing, describing the family home as a scene of ongoing chaos, fights and quarrels.

‘Cops are always being called on them, a lot of domestic abuse,’ said neighbor John Martinez.

‘Constant, constant drama for this house,’ neighbor Nyjha Richardson told CBS3. ‘[Shareef] is unhinged and he’s terrifying and I’m very happy that now he’s not around but I’m disgusted it took this much.’

‘The adults in that house are completely unhinged,’ another neighbor told the station. ‘It’s a house of horrors, I feel bad for those children, it’s devastating.’

The couple lived with several other family members inside the home, including young children.

The family home was described by one neighbor as the ‘worse house on the block’.

Shareef had a negative reputation among neighbors, with one neighbor saying Shareef was ‘known for lewd, bizarre and sometimes threatening behavior.’

Police said no children were home at the time of the confrontation.

Shareef has been charged with murder, abuse of corpse and other related offenses.

Police said they recovered a knife.

‘She was the nicest person,’ said neighbor Tanya Richardson.

No known murder motive was immediately known.

Police continue to investigate.